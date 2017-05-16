Fox Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer, poster and photos for Battle of the Sexes, starring Steve Carell and Emma Stone. This biopic reunites both actors after having previously shared the big screen in 2010's Crazy Stupid Love. This time around, there is no love lost between their characters, two tennis rivals who decide to settle their differences on the court, in a nationally televised match that would change the sport forever.

What fans don't see in this trailer from Fox Searchlight is that Steve Carell's Bobby Riggs had already won the first Battle of the Sexes on Mother's Day 1973, although it isn't clear if that will be shown in this new biopic. After Billie Jean King turned down his first challenge, Margaret Court, who at the time was the top-ranked female player in the world, stepped in to face the 55-year-old tennis veteran, but he easily beat her in straight sets. After his victory, he began taunting all female tennis players, which lead to Billie Jean King eventually accepting his challenge for a match that took place in September 1973 at the Houston Astrodome, which was watched by an estimated 90 million fans worldwide, 50 million in the US alone.

The electrifying 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as The Battle of the Sexes, and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time. The match caught the zeitgeist and sparked a global conversation on gender equality, spurring on the feminist movement. Trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs were on opposite sides of a binary argument, but off-court each was fighting more personal and complex battles.

With a supportive husband urging her to fight the Establishment for equal pay, the fiercely private King was also struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, while Riggs gambled his legacy and reputation in a bid to relive the glories of his past. Together, Billie and Bobby served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis courts and animated the discussions between men and women in bedrooms and boardrooms around the world. Fox Searchlight has set a September 22 release date for Battle of the Sexes, which will go up against 20th Century Fox's action sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Warner Bros.' animated spin-off Ninjago and Entertainment Studios' thriller Friend Request.

The supporting cast includes Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Silverman, Alan Cumming, Andrea Riseborough, Eric Christian Olsen, Natalie Morales, Austin Stowell, Wallace Langham, Jessica McNamee, Mickey Sumner and Bill Pullman. Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine, Ruby Sparks) direct this biopic from a screenplay by Simon Beaufoy (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Everest). Danny Boyle, who was originally slated to direct Battle of the Sexes, is producing alongside Christian Colson and Robert Graf. Take a look at the first trailer, poster and photos for Battle of the Sexes below.