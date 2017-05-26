Dwayne Johnson seems to be immune to failure, even when critics generally agree that one of his movies is terrible. The movie in question? Baywatch. Despite the critical lashing, it looks like we may be seeing Baywatch 2 washing up in theaters, according to one of the producers, Beau Flynn.

While speaking with Variety, Beau Flynn revealed that the writing team Damian Shannon and Mark Swift are already working on the story for Baywatch 2. He also revealed that the principal cast members, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron will return, should Paramount decided to actually move ahead with the sequel. Here's what Beau Flynn had to say about it.

"We have an amazing story already. We're bringing back Shannon and Swift who wrote on the first one, and I know Dwayne would be in, I know Zac and all the girls would be. We just have this really cool idea to put them in this whole new world. We would take it overseas."

Aside from the duo of Johnson and Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, who stars in Baywatch as C.J. Parker, the role made famous by Pamela Anderson, also expressed interest in returning. Baywatch is actually her first movie, and it looks like that could wind up being a franchise for her. Not too bad for a first time on the big screen.

"Of course! I couldn't have asked for a better cast on my first film. These guys are awesome. They're hilarious, they're loving, they're generous. We really were a family and I think that comes through on the screen, as well."

Alexandra Daddario, who rounds out the core cast of the R-rated Baywatch movie, is also be down for Baywatch 2. That would make it her third collaboration with The Rock, following their first movie together, San Andreas. Here are her thoughts on coming back for a sequel.

"Yes! I would love to. I think it's very cool to be part of a franchise, and I think it helps get other work. It's fun. You get to travel the world and work with these amazing people, and you get to make people laugh, so I'm completely down for it."

Over the last handful of years, Dwayne Johnson has become seemingly bulletproof when it comes to his movies succeeding. The nice kicker for him is that his movies are generally at least favored decently well by critics, at least as of late. But that isn't the case with Baywatch. As it stands, the movie currently holds a very low 19 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many of the negative reviews being quite scathing. Still, it doesn't appear that will damage his reputation too much in terms of being a bankable movie star.

It is worth noting that Baywatch carries a 71 percent audience score, so the fans are enjoying, which is what really counts. The movie is set to make as much as $40 million over the extended Memorial Day weekend, which is solid for an R-rated comedy. Should those projections hold, there is no reason to think Paramount won't give Baywatch 2 the green light.