Way back in August 2015, just after the Baywatwch movie was announced, Dwayne Johnson confirmed the movie would be R-rated, and with the movie set for release on Memorial Day weekend, many are wondering how R-rated this movie will be. While doing the press tour for The Fate of the Furious, Dwayne Johnson spoke about the R rating, confirming that there will be a lot of nudity. Here's what the actor had to say, teasing that the show is far dirtier than the iconic TV series.

"We are far dirtier than the show ever was, obviously the show was a family show on at family time of day, but in the movie we could have been dirtier. I think people are going to be shocked that Baywatch has got dirty, but there are a lot of laughs. We worked hard to make sure the flesh quota was high, there's more gratuitous boobs, bums, abs, whatever per minute than you can imagine. Plot was important, don't get me wrong, but so was sorting out our slow motion runs."

During his interview with The Sun, he actor also joked that the female stars were a bit too impressed with his co-star Zac Efron's abs, but admitted that he was impressed with the work he put into the movie. Here's what The Rock had to say below.

"There's less chest hair though but I like to think I have done the TV show justice in other ways. We have The Hoff on board keeping that vibe going. The ladies were too impressed for my liking with Zac's body when he was filming. They thought he'd sprayed on his abs. I'd like to say that's true but I have to give him credit, he worked hard. We all wanted to keep the airbrushing budget low."

The cast of Baywatch also includes Kelly Rohrbach as CJ Parker, Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn and Jon Bass as Ronnie. The cast also includes Ilfenesh Hadera, Hannibal Buress, Jack Kesy, Amin Joseph, Belinda, Izabel Goulart and Charlotte McKinney. Original Baywatch stars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson have also been confirmed for cameo appearances, although it isn't known if they will be revealed before this movie hits theaters next month. Baywatch hits theaters on May 26, going up against Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in a Memorial Day holiday weekend showdown.