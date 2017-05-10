The R-rated Baywatch movie (which features The Rock, so it is almost assuredly going to be a success) is just a couple of weeks away from arriving in theaters. Apparently, Paramount decided that they could use a little bit of a last-minute marketing push, so they decided to release a brand new, red band trailer for the movie, in case you weren't already sold on it. And if you weren't sold on it, maybe a whole bunch of cursing, action and low-brow jokes will get you there, because that pretty much takes up every frame of this trailer.

Paramount dropped this latest trailer online, which finally features what we've all been waiting for with Baywatch; Dwayne Johnson talking about his balls with Zac Efron. There are also a lot of good-looking people running around the beach, which has been a staple of Baywatch, even dating back to the TV series, and a whole lot more Alexandra Daddario. She has been in the other trailers, but not featured nearly as prominently. Outside of allowing the stars to curse in this trailer, it is more or less selling the same movie, but just giving you a sense of what they are going to do with the R-rating.

The original TV series had a pretty simple premise from week-to-week, and this movie seems to be taking the general premise of the show, while poking some fun at it and elevating it, similar to what was done with 21 Jump Street. Though, at least based on what we have seen so far, this doesn't seem to be quite as clever of a take on the material. This R-rated Baywatch movie centers on devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon, originally played by David Hasselhoff but played by Dwayne Johnson this time around, as he clashes with a new recruit, played by Zac Efron. Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay, and, instead of getting help from the proper authorities, they decided to tackle the problem themselves.

Baywatch will probably do pretty well, since it seems like the perfect type of summer comedy, outside of how the movie does critically. It has lovable movie stars, comedy and a summer setting, which should ensure it some level of success. That said, it will have some very stiff competition on its release, with Disney also releasing Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. With early buzz on that movie pretty positive, expect it to rake in the cash. Ridley Scott's highly-anticipated Alien: Covenant will also be entering its second weekend, which should still be doing well. Still, Baywatch could be the perfect bit of counter-programming as it resurrects the iconic Baywatch TV series for a new generation.

The cast for the movie includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass. Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) and is set for release on May 25. Be sure to watch the new red band trailer for yourself below.