On April 22nd, the world will be introduced to an evolution in the field of sport. A marathon, but a marathon like no other. The Baywatch SlowMo Marathon, a grueling 0.2km that must be run entirely in slow motion. Come down, see the cast of Baywatch and put your body, heart and mind to the test. Zac Efron and the cast of Baywatch will be on hand to host this first ever SlowMo Marathon, which will take place in Downtown Los Angeles.

Dwayne Johnson also took to his Instagram page today to send out a special video where he spoke about this upcoming marathon. Fans who are interested in running in this "marathon" can visit the official event page on Facebook to sign up, with the race taking place Saturday, April 22 at L.A. Live (800 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015). Here's what Dwayne Johnson had to say on his Instagram page below, revealing what the lucky marathon winner will receive.

"You heard it right. We're kicking off the world's first ever .5k #Baywatch Slow Motion Marathon! The slowest and sexiest person to cross the finish line at LA Live on April 22nd is coming to our big Baywatch movie premiere. Train hard, this is going to take some patience, creativity and fun. Click the link in my bio to register. #SlowMoChallenge #CashAndPrizesBeBouncing"

Check-in for the race begins at 9:00 AM at the corner of Chick Hearn Court and Georgia Avenue, with red carpet interviews taking place between 9:30 AM and 10:45 AM, and the race taking place between 11 AM and 12 PM. The race begins at 1000 LA Live Way, ending at 698 W. 11th Street. Cast members in attendance will be Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera, with additional celebrities to be announced at a later date. Paramount Pictures has set Baywatch for release on May 26, going up against Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. The cast also includes Priyanka Chopra, Charlotte McKinney, Angelique Kenney, Hannibal Burress, Rob Huebell, Jack Kesy and Izabel Goulart. Seth Gordon directs from a script by Damian Swift and Mark Shannon. Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's Instagram video below as we get closer and closer to the Baywatch release date.