This year, moviegoers will be getting two movies that started out as successful TV shows that have been converted into R-rated comedies. Warner Bros. has CHiPs, which looks to be a whole lot of action and a whole lot of sex jokes. Whereas Paramount Pictures has their new take on Baywatch, which looks to also have a lot of action and sex jokes, but they have The Rock and a bunch of good looking people in swimsuits on their side. That gave them the confidence to drop some big money and release a new trailer for Baywatch during the Super Bowl.

Dwayne Johnson teased the brand new trailer would be airing during the big game on his Instagram yesterday. In his post, he joked about the fact that he was the only guy wearing sneakers on the beach, but also that he has two trailers airing during the Super Bowl this year, with The Fate of the Furious also getting a new trailer today. Now the new Baywatch trailer is online for all to enjoy, and this new video gives us even more of the reboot that nobody asked for but kind of seem to want now.

The plot of the R-rated Baywatch centers around a dedicated lifeguard named Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson), originally played by David Hasselhoff in the series, who winds up at odds with a cocky newcomer named Matt Brody (Zac Efron). The two are ultimately forced to work together to stop a criminal conspiracy that is threatening the beach. Kelly Rohrbach is also in the movie and will be playing C.J. Parker, the character made famous by Pamela Anderson. Alexandra Daddario is also set to star in the Baywatch movie, which will serve as her second movie with The Rock, since they worked together on the blockbuster disaster movie San Andreas. Even though their characters are being played by other actors in the movie, both David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson are set to cameo in the movie. And, last but not least, Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra is the villain.

Paramount Pictures clearly has quite a bit of faith in Baywatch, since they are giving it a prime summer release date this May. The movie will be released on the same day as Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which will probably crush it at the box office that weekend. Not only that, but Fox is releasing Alien: Covenant a week earlier, which will probably have a pretty strong showing in its second weekend as well. So, Paramount is hoping that the appeal of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson offering up some counter-programming will pan out for them.

The original Baywatch TV series initially aired in 1989, but became a global sensation in the early 90s after Pamela Anderson and Yasmine Bleeth joined the cast for the second season. The show ran until 2001 and even spawned a spinoff, Baywatch Nights, which David Hasselhoff took part in. Baywatch is being directed by Horrible Bosses helmer Seth Gordon and is set for release on May 26, 2017. Be sure to check out the first trailer for the movie for yourself below.