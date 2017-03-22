Get ready for a whole lot of good-looking people doing raunchy stuff at the beach because a brand new trailer for Baywatch has been released. Warning: this trailer is most definitely NSFW so, if you're going to watch it at your desk, you should probably at the very least put on your headphones first. This new trailer definitely goes big on the raunchy humor and makes it clear that this Baywatch reboot is going to earn its R-rating.

Paramount dropped this most recent Baywatch trailer today, which could very well be the last trailer we see before Baywatch hits theaters this May. In the video, we can see the entire cast really playing up the sex jokes and the ridiculous, at times unnecessary, action. It seems like this new take on the classic 90s series is going to be taking everything that Baywatch did and, in true Spinal Tap fashion, they are going to turn it up to 11. Here is the official synopsis for Baywatch

"Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay."

Baywatch is coming out seemingly at the perfect time. It definitely feels like a summer movie and releasing it at the end of May feels like the right move. But Disney is also releasing Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales on the same weekend. Given the history of the Pirates franchise at the box office, it seems almost certain that movie will dominate. Not only that, but Fox is dropping the highly-anticipated Alien: Covenant the week before. There will definitely be some stiff competition for Baywatch but it could work as a good bit of counterprogramming. And if there is one thing we have learned in recent years it is to never underestimate people's desire to see The Rock do virtually anything. He hasn't had a movie flop in a very long time so, unless this movie is genuinely terrible, it seems unlikely that it will fail.

The original Baywatch TV series initially aired in 1989, but became a global sensation in the early 90s after Pamela Anderson and Yasmine Bleeth joined the cast for the second season. The show ran until 2001 and even spawned a spin-off, Baywatch Nights, which David Hasselhoff took part in. Both Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff are going to be making cameo appearances in the movie but since their classic characters are being played by different actors in the movie it is a little unclear who they will be playing.

The Baywatch cast includes stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jon Bass. The movie is directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) with a script from Damian Shannon and Mark Swift. Baywatch is set to hit theatres on May 26. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for yourself below.