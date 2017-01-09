Last month, Paramount Pictures debuted the first Baywatch trailer, giving fans a glimpse into what could be one of this summer's biggest movies. While we wait for the next domestic trailer to debut, the studio has released two new international trailers with never-before-seen footage. We get a better look at the villainous Victoria Leeds (international superstar Priyanka Chopra), the owner of a local club whose business has brought an influx of drugs and murder to a once-peaceful beach.

Paramount Pictures International debuted these new trailers, which offer a few playful jabs at the massively popular TV series this Baywatch remake is based on. One scene features Dwayne Johnson's Mitch Buchannon having lunch with his fellow lifeguards, where they're discussing everything that has happened once Victoia Leeds took over as the new owner of the Huntley Club. Zac Efron's Matt Brody adds that these sort of investigations are far beyond the scope of what a lifeguard does, adding that everything they're talking about, "sounds like a really entertaining but far-fetched TV show."

These trailers also give fans a glimpse at some of the R-rated material in this movie, although there is no nudity. One such scene involves a local cop named Sgt. Ellerbee (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who complains that Mitch, Matt and Summer Quinn (Alexandra Daddario) turned the canals into, "the god-damn X-Games," with Matt arguing that they were in "lifeguard pursuit." This cop, responds by stating that, "there is no such f---ing thing as lifeguard pursuit." Another scene, which presumably takes place towards the end of the film at some sort of a formal affair, shows Victoria asking Mitch why he always has to be a hero, to which he responds, "because I'm Baywatch, motherf---er." It's possible that the next domestic trailer released by the studio will also be a red band trailer, but we'll have to wait and see.

The cast of Baywatch also includes Kelly Rohrbach as CJ Parker, who Summer Quinn tells Jon Bass' Ronnie during one part of the trailer that it always seems she's running in slow-motion, another playful reference to the original series. The cast is rounded out by Ilfenesh Hadera, Hannibal Buress, Jack Kesy, Amin Joseph, Belinda, Izabel Goulart and Charlotte McKinney. Original Baywatch stars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson have also been confirmed for cameo appearances, but it hasn't been revealed how they will fit into the story at this time. It's also unclear if any other stars from the original series will be back for surprise appearances.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing the Baywatch remake from a screenplay most recently written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift (Friday the 13th). Justin Malen (Bad Teacher 2) wrote the original draft of the script, with Dwayne Johnson also producing alongside Beau Flynn and Ivan Reitman. Baywatch is set to hit theaters May 26, going up against Disney's highly-anticipated Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in a Memorial Day weekend showdown. Take a look at these international trailers for Baywatch below.