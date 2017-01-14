Disney has debuted its new Beauty and the Beast doll from the upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated classic. And fans are calling it tragic. We might have to agree. Personally, I don't think I've seen a doll this atrocious since John Goodman and Rick Moranis got the toy treatment for 1994's live-action The Flintstones. But at least those action figures looked like their human counterparts. This doll is being slammed because it doesn't look like Emma Watson, who stars as iconic fairy tale character Belle, but instead resembled, gasp, Justin Bieber. Just take a look at some of the Tweets below to see what has some fans all riled up.

Disney's new take on Beauty and the Beast is inarguably one of the most anticipated movies of 2017. And the Mouse House has started to heavily promote the fairy tale, which is roughly two months away, arriving in March just in time for all those kids who'll have spring break off. So far we've seen trailers, posters, TV spots and plenty of sneak peek behind-the-scenes featurettes. And all of it has been quite pleasing. Emma Watson is one child star who has made the transition to more adult fare intact. And fans genuinely love her. They're excited to see her return here after the actress became synonymous with Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies.

But this doll appears to be some kind of nightmare fuel for small children who feel uncomfortable with Justin Bieber as a whole to begin with. Did Emma Watson's 'people' actually okay this scary piece of plastic for the kiddie market? Trust us, it makes perfect sense that Belle would get her own doll from the movie. She is a certified Disney princess and all. And there has been plenty of Belle merchandise over the years, based based on the character's likeness from the original animated movie. But what were they thinking delivering this monstrosity to the market place?

The first picture of the Belle doll leaked earlier this week. And Twitter immediately went on a firestorm about the ungodly thing, which gives Annabelle a run for her money. Was this real, or did some joker pop off the head of a Justin Bieber doll and fashion this on the quick? Turns out, this is as real and authentic as a piece of Disney memorabilia gets. If you see one in the store, you might act quick to buy one as a collector's item. We don't see it lingering around store shelves too long before an improvement is brought into replace it.

The doll arrives at a bad time for Disney's marketing team. They have been building good word of mouth so far, but this piece of plastic is a deterrent, if just a minor one. Would you seriously buy your kid this doll? And let them play with it? It makes the live-action version of the movie suddenly seem quite...Creepy. You can take a look at the doll and decide for yourself in the images below.

