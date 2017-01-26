As the countdown continues towards the highly-anticipated Beauty and the Beast, Disney has released 11 new motion posters for this live-action adaptation, featuring the main cast members. The motion posters feature Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as The Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Josh Gad as LeFou, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Audra McDonald as Garderobe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette. If that wasn't enough, Disney has also announced that the final trailer for Beauty and the Beast will debut on Monday, so stay tuned for that new footage.

While it isn't yet clear what will be included in the footage, this final trailer may just cement Beauty and the Beast's status as one of 2017's most anticipated movies, since both of the trailers have broken records. The first teaser trailer was viewed by a whopping 91.8 million people in the first 24 hours, breaking the previous record of 88 million set by the first teaser for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Then in May, the first full Beauty and the Beast trailer was viewed 127.6 million times in the first 24 hours, easily surpassing Fifty Shades Darker (114 million views) and the first full Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer (112 million views). Even if this final trailer doesn't break another record, Beauty and the Beast could be 2017's first box office blockbuster.

Beauty and the Beast will square off against High Top Releasing's The Belko Experiment on March 17, the only other movie in wide release that weekend. A24 had originally planned on releasing Free Fire, starring Oscar winner Brie Larson, on March 17, but the studio recently pushed it to April 21. Disney is likely hoping to replicate the box office magic of Cinderella, which also opened in mid-March two years ago, earning $545.5 million worldwide from a $95 million budget. With Beauty and the Beast shattering trailer records left and right, there is no doubt that anticipation is very high for this big screen adventure.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

The film stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle, Oscar winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's eccentric, but lovable father, Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp, Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra, Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord, Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock and two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as the feather duster Plumette, Audra McDonald as the wardrobe Garderobe. Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice. Take a look at these new motion posters below for Beauty and the Beast.