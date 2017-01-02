Now that 2017 is finally here, we have a whole new year of movies to look forward to. And one of the most anticipated early releases is a live-action version of the animated classic Beauty and the Beast. Today, we have two new TV spots to get fans ready for this enchanted fairy tale slated to hit theaters on March 17.

The beloved tale will be retold for the big screen with a modern live-action lens and the help of transformative CG magic. Emma Watson and Dan Stevens will star as Belle and the Beast/Prince respectively, and Luke Evans will play the role of Gaston. Emma Thompson has joined the cast as Mrs. Potts and Kevin Kline as Belle's father, Maurice. These new TV spots debuted on YouTube today, but it isn't clear when more footage will be released as we continue the countdown towards what will surely be one of 2017's biggest blockbusters.

This live action adventure is based on the classic French tale centering on Belle, whose father is taken captive by the Beast after being lost in the woods. The young woman agrees to trade her life for her fathers and ends up falling in love with him. This releases a witch's curse on the Beast, which turned him into the monster. The supporting cast includes Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Josh Gad as LeFou and Stanley Tucci as Cadenza.

Eight-time Oscar-winner Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards for the 1991 animated classic, will score the film, which will feature new recordings of the original songs in addition to several new songs written by Menken and Sir Tim Rice. Bill Condon will direct from a script by Stephen Chbosky, and the film will be produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman. Production got under way last May at Shepperton Studios in London.

This fairy tale adaptation will be going up against Sony's action-comedy Baby Driver from director Edgar Wright when it hits theaters on March 17, 2017. The live action adaptation is also sandwiched between a number of high-profile releases, with Kong: Skull Island and The Boss Baby arriving a week earlier on March 10, 2017, and Knights of the Roundtable: King Arthur and Power Rangers arriving on March 24. Take a look at these new Beauty and the Beast TV spots below.