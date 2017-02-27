Earlier this month, Luke Evans appeared on Good Morning America to promote Beauty and the Beast, where he shared a brief clip with his character Gaston, as his aide-de-camp Le Fou (Josh Gad) sings the classic Gaston song from the original animated classic. That video only gave us a tiny taste of that scene, but today we have a new clip that features even more of this iconic song. The clip gives fans a brief glimpse at the iconic "Gaston" song, with LeFou leading a tavern full of men and women in rousing chorus, praising Luke Evans' character.

In the original animated classic, LeFou sings this song to cheer Gaston up, after Belle rejects him, and as we can see in this clip, which debuted on Disney's YouTube channel, it does seem quite faithful to the original animated classic. We've previously seen a clip of the opening sequence, where Emma Watson's Belle strolls through her small idyllic village, which is also quite similar to the same sequence in the animated film. With just a few weeks left until the March 17 release date, it remains to be seen how much more footage Disney will release between now and then.

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within.

The film stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's father, Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster, Hattie Morahan as the enchantress and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup. The cast is rounded out by Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts. Bill Condon is directing Beauty and the Beast from a script the director co-wrote with Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos.

The film is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman, p.g.a. and Todd Lieberman, p.g.a. with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers. Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the animated film, provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as three new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice. Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017, going up against Blumhouse Tilt's The Belko Experiment. A report surfaced yesterday that the movie is on track to take in upwards of $120 million during its opening weekend at the box office. Take a look at the new clip from Beauty and the Beast below.