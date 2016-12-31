Emma Watson is best known as Hermione Granger, a role she played in 8 Harry Potter movies. But since that series 'ended', she has gone onto become one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood. Next year, she will delight fans with her starring role as Belle in Disney's live-action retelling of Beauty and the Beast. The original animated fairy tale is as well known for its musical numbers as anything else. So some have wondered how Watson will handle the task of singing, as we've never heard her take on a big number in a movie before. That changes today.

Walt Disney Studios has debuted a snippet of Emma Watson singing 'Something There' from the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack. The clip arrives on the officially Disney Twitter for the movie. And it's arrival was prompted by the leak of a Beauty and the Beast toy that reportedly revealed Watson's singing voice when you pressed the right button. The studio obviously didn't want the muffled recording of that piece of merchandise to overshadow the real thing, so now we get to hear Something There as it will appear in the actual movie courtesy of the Tweet below. Says Disney in their official statement.

"Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson​ singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest"

Beauty and the Beast will faithfully update the classic 90s cartoon that went onto win an Oscar for its music. All of the classic animated characters will return in the flesh, as the tale that is as old as time gets a reboot for contemporary audiences. Disney is staying true to the original songs and music that audiences first fell in love with. Some of the score has been updated. And there are several new songs being added to the soundtrack.

Beauty and the Beast tells the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The movie stars stars Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Oscar-winning director Bill Condon is behind the lens of this adaptation for the 1991 animated musical. Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman produce the movie with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the first Disney Beauty and the Beast. He provided the newly updated score, original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice. Beauty and the Beast is coming to theaters on March 17, 2017. Take a listen to Emma Watson's lovely singing voice for the first time as it will be heard in the actual movie.