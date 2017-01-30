The new trailer for Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast debuted tonight on ABC's broadcast of The Bachelor featuring new footage and Ariana Grande and John Legend's duet of the iconic song Beauty and the Beast. Directed by Bill Condon, the film brings the story and characters audiences know and love to life in a stunning, cinematic event. Be sure to check it out and share with your readers, and don't forget to see Beauty and the Beast on March 17 when the film hits theaters nationwide.

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within.

The runtime for this live-action version of Beauty and the Beast was recently announced. This new version of the iconic Fairy Tale is nearly twice as long as the Oscar-winning animated version. Fandago revealed that this updated take on Belle and Beast clocks in at 123 minutes. The original Beauty and the Beast was just 84 minutes long. It is known that there will be new musical numbers along with the original soundtrack. One aspect that may also be expanded, which was shown in montage during the original, is Belle and Beast's burgeoning romance.

The film stars Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's father; Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra; Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; Hattie Morahan as the enchantress; and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup; with Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast, the screenplay is written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos and produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman, p.g.a. and Todd Lieberman, p.g.a. with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers.

Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the animated film, provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as three new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice. Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017. Take a look at the final trailer for Disney's Beauty and the Beast courtesy of Disney.