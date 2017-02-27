While the Super Bowl is widely considered the biggest day of the year for advertisers, Oscar Sunday has also become a coveted date where new ads are showcased. During last night's Oscar telecast, Disney unveiled a brand new TV spot for Beauty and the Beast, which features new footage of Emma Watson's Belle, Dan Stevens' The Beast and the enchanted world that they both inhabit. With just a few weeks left until Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17, it isn't clear how much more footage will be revealed.

This new TV spot surfaced on YouTube shortly after it aired during the Oscar Sunday telecast, which showcases some of the winter landscape featured in this fairy tale adaptation. We also get footage of some of the Beast's enchanted servants such as Lumiere (Ewan McGregor) and Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), pondering if Belle could be the one to break The Beast's curse. This also comes just days after a new report claimed Beauty and the Beast could pull in upwards of $120 million during its opening weekend.

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within.

The film stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's father, Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster, Hattie Morahan as the enchantress and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup. The cast is rounded out by Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts. Bill Condon is directing Beauty and the Beast from a script the director co-wrote with Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos.

The film's first two trailers broke trailer view records, with the second trailer viewed 114 million times in the first 24 hours. The film is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman, p.g.a. and Todd Lieberman, p.g.a. with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers. Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the animated film, provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as three new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice. Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017, going up against Blumhouse Tilt's The Belko Experiment. Take a look at this new TV spot for Beauty and the Beast below.