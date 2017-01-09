Fans who tuned into the Golden Globes tonight were also treated to a new TV spot for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which features some brand new footage. Part of this new footage includes Emma Watson singing the song "Belle" from this highly-anticipated film. We also get a new look at Dan Stevens as the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, which is shaping up to be one of this spring's biggest blockbusters. In addition to the TV spot, we also have a new poster, which you can check out below the TV spot.

Disney has previously released two trailers for Beauty and the Beast, both of which set trailer view records. The first teaser trailer was viewed 91.8 million times in the first 24 hours, breaking the record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in November 2014. The full trailer released in November was watched a whopping 127.6 million times in the first 24 hours, smashing the trailer view record of 114 million set by Fifty Shades Darker, and also the 112 million views of Star Wars: The Force Awakens' first full trailer. The upcoming movie is clearly quite popular with fans, which could translate to a big box office debut, going up against A24's Free Fire and High Top Releasing's The Belko Experiment.

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within.

The film stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's father, Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster, Hattie Morahan as the enchantress and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup, with Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast, the screenplay is written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos and produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman, p.g.a. and Todd Lieberman, p.g.a. with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers. Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the animated film, provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as three new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice. Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017. Take a look at the new TV spot and poster below.