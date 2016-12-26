The new year is just around the corner and even though Disney had a tremendous, record-setting year at the box office in 2016, they are already looking ahead to 2017. One of the first major movies they have coming out is the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, which is due out in March. That being the case, the marketing campaign is about to rev up and so, a new, extended TV spot for the movie has been released.

Disney dropped the TV spot as a bit of a Christmas gift for fans and it made its way onto YouTube shortly after. The studio has already released a couple of trailers for the movie, so this TV spot didn't have much to offer in the way of new footage. There were a couple of new shots, though, which feature Lumiere dancing and Beast squaring off with Gaston. However, if for some reason this was the first bit of footage you were seeing from Beauty and the Beast, it does a very good job of condensing what we have already seen into a nice, neat, short little package.

To say that people are excited to see this movie seems like a bit of understatement at this point. Both the teaser trailer and the first full-length trailer for Beauty and the Beast are among the most watched trailers in a 24-hour period ever. Beauty and the Beast actually was the most watched until the recent first trailer for The Fate of the Furious. Still, given the trailer view and the love many have for the original animated version, plus Disney's recent string of hit after hit (especially with their live-action remakes of animated classics), it seems more than likely this movie will crush at the box office next year.

Disney has assembled a very impressive cast for Beauty and the Beast, which includes Harry Potter alum Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast. They are joined by Luke Evans as Gaston, Oscar winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Josh Gad as Lefou, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, and two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts. It is impossible to know at this point if the movie is going to be great, but the talent is certainly there.

Oscar winner Bill Condonis directing the movie with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken doing the score. He won two of those Academy Awards for his work on the 1991 animated movie. Beauty and the Beast will also feature new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice. Disney's Beauty and the Beast is set for release on March 10, 2017. Be sure to check out the new TV spot for yourself below.