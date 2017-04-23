Disney's Beauty and the Beast is already one of the year's biggest hits, becoming the first $1 billion movie at the global box office. As of now, we haven't heard anything about a potential sequel, but given its enormous success, it wouldn't be surprising if a sequel eventually happens. When that day does come, it seems Dan Stevens will be ready to return as the Beast, according to comments the actor made over the weekend.

Variety caught up with Dan Stevens at the Tribecc Film Festival, where the actor debuted his new sex comedy entitled Permission. The actor was asked if he would consider returning as The Beast, and the actor replied that he's open to whatever offers may come his way regarding a return to this magical world. Here's what the actor had to say during the Tribecca Film Festival below.

"That's not a question for me. I'm not sure what turn that would take. I'm open to offers. It would seem odd for me to hear about it, but never say never."

However, it seems that a sequel may not even happen at all. Last month, Disney's production president Sean Bailey revealed that Beauty and the Beast 2 isn't happening, but the studio may consider a prequel or spin-off. The studio could certainly craft movies for all of the characters in the Beast's castle, showing their back story before they were turned into household items. These characters include Ewan McGregor's Lumiere, the candelabra, Stanley Tucci's Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord, Audra McDonald's Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Plumette, the feather duster, Hattie Morahan's enchantress, Nathan Mack's Chip, the teacup, Ian McKellen's Cogsworth, the mantel clock and Emma Thompson's teapot, Mrs. Potts. It's also possible that there could be a Gaston and LeFou spin-off as well.

Oscar winner Bill Condon directed Beauty and the Beast with Alan Menken providing the score. Beauty and the Beast also featured new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice. It isn't known if Bill Condon will return to direct any of these potential prequels or spin-off movies. Hopefully we'll get some confirmation on the future of this franchise soon.