Earlier this week, Disney released a new video featuring Emma Watson singing the song "Belle" from Disney's highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, which is slated to hit theaters on March 17. Today we have two new posters featuring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as Beast, along with another video where Emma Watson talks about how she has loved Beauty and the Beast since she was four years old. The actress reveals that she fell in love with Belle, because she was "this feisty young woman who spoke her mind," adding that she wants to do this iconic character justice on the big screen this spring.

Disney also announced yesterday that multi-platinum recording artists Ariana Grande and John Legend will perform a new version of the Oscar and Grammy-winning duet "Beauty and the Beast" as the title track for Disney's upcoming soundtrack to the live-action film adaptation, and the song will also be featured in the film. The song was originally performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman. This new version of the classic song will be produced by Ron Fair. The soundtrack could be just as popular as the movie, which is shaping up to be a huge hit.

If the massively-successful trailer launches are any indication, then Beauty and the Beast could be the first huge blockbuster of 2017 when it hits theaters on March 17. The full Beauty and the Beast trailer, which was first released in November, amassed an incredible 127.6 million views in the first day of its release, surpassing Fifty Shades Darker (114 million views) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (112 million). The first teaser also set a record with 91.8 million in the first day, besting the 88 million record set by the Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser. It's safe to say that anticipation is quite high for this movie, which could set the box office on fire in just a few months.

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within. The film stars Emma Watson as Belle}. Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's father, Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster, Hattie Morahan as the enchantress and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup, with Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast, the screenplay is written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos and produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman, p.g.a. and Todd Lieberman, p.g.a. with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers. Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, going up against High Top Releasing's The Belko Experiment and A24's Free Fire. Take a look at the new video and posters for Beauty and the Beast below.