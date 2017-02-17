While Beauty and the Beast is shaping up to be one of the first box office blockbusters of 2017, with Disney even setting up immersive opening night events in hundreds of theaters across the country, some may question the need to remake a movie as beloved and timeless as the original 1991 animated classic. Disney has released a new preview, where even director Bill Condon admits that the original movie is perfect, although he does make a pretty good case of why this "tale as old as time" should be told again for a new generation. We also hear from stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, who recount their personal history with the original film.

This preview, which debuted on the Disney YouTube, features director Bill Condon revealing that he wanted to remake Beauty and the Beast to tell this story in a "live-action, fully photo-real version," and to re-distinguish Belle as a 21st Century heroine. Emma Watson reveals in this preview that she has loved the original movie since she was 4 years old, with Dan Stevens claiming that he has seen the movie thousands of times, now that he has children of his own. We also hear from Josh Gad, who reveals that the entire cast and crew knew they had to live up to the high standard of the original animated classic.

The preview also includes behind-the-scenes footage with composer Alan Menken, while Ewan McGregor (Lumiere), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Plumette), Ian McKellen (Cogsworth) discuss this immense and talented cast. We also hear from Luke Evans (Gaston), who adds that the music is very special in this film. This preview also includes bits and pieces of new footage, including more from the pub scene with Gaston's iconic song, which we first saw a glimpse of earlier this week with a new clip that Luke Evans debuted on Good Morning America.

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within.

The film stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's father, Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster, Hattie Morahan as the enchantress and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup. The cast is rounded out by Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast, the screenplay is written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos and produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman, p.g.a. and Todd Lieberman, p.g.a. with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers. Eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, is returning to score the movie. Beauty and the Beast will also feature new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice. Take a look at this new preview from Beauty and the Beast below.