Last month, Disney announced that multi-platinum recording artists Ariana Grande and John Legend will team up to sing the new theme song for the highly-anticipated Beauty and the Beast. Today the studio has released the full song, although it isn't clear when the music video, directed by Dave Meyers, will be released. While we wait for the music video to drop, you can listen to the full song below, which will be featured in the highly-anticipated movie, hitting theaters March 17.

The enchanting ballad, originally performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson featuring eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken's beautiful melody and two-time Oscar-winner Howard Ashman's unforgettable lyrics, received an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy Award, among other accolades, upon its release in 1991. Menken also provides the film score, with new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Ashman. Also featured are three new songs written by Menken and veteran lyricist and three time Oscar winner Tim Rice. The original motion picture soundtrack will be released by Walt Disney Records on March 10, 2017. The song debuted on the Disney Music Vevo YouTube channel earlier today.

The new rendition of the classic song is produced by Grammy-winning veteran Ron Fair, whose music career spans 37 years as a major-label record company leader and accomplished producer, arranger, recording engineer and musical director. Fair was brought in to produce by Disney's president of Music & Soundtracks, Mitchell Leib, who also brought Grande and Legend to the project. The history of collaboration between Leib and Fair in film music goes back to the highly-successful Pretty Woman soundtrack. Fair's recordings have won six Grammy Awards and have been nominated 18 times. Fair discovered and shepherded Christina Aguilera, selling over 50 million albums and winning numerous Grammy Awards. He A&R'd Aguilera's first five albums and championed the Black Eyed Peas to 27 million albums, 4 number-ones and multiple Grammy wins, as well as co-producing and arranging the strings on their global breakthrough # 1 hit "Where is The Love?"

The music video will be directed by Dave Meyers, the innovative visionary whose long-time collaborations with major artists like P!nk, Janet Jackson, Ice Cube and Britney Spears have resulted in dozens of award nominations and many wins, including a Grammy in 2005 for Best Music Video and 11 MTV Video Music Awards, including one for Katy Perry's smash hit "Firework." He recently directed the music video for P!nk's hit single "Just Like Fire" from the Walt Disney Records soundtrack for Alice Through The Looking Glass.

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within. The film stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's father, Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster, Hattie Morahan as the enchantress and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup. The cast is rounded out by Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts. Listen to the full theme song from Beauty and the Beast in the video player below, as we get closer and closer to the March 17 release date.