Since it's Valentine's Day, Disney thought it would be the perfect time to unveil the first clip from their new live action version of the "tale as old as time," Beauty and the Beast. Luke Evans appeared on ABC's Good Morning America earlier, where he introduced a sneak peek video from this highly-anticipated romance, hitting theaters March 17. While the clip isn't terribly long, it does give us our first look at both Luke Evans' character Gaston and Josh Gad's Le Fou, and we also have videos from Luke Evans' live Twitter Q&A this morning, plus a new TV spot and a portion of Josh Groban's song "Evermore" from the film.

The clip is part of a five-minute segment that was posted on the Good Morning America YouTube, with the clip coming at the 2:43 mark. The clip in question gives fans a brief glimpse at the iconic "Gaston" song, with LeFou leading a tavern full of men and women in rousing chorus, praising Luke Evans' character. In the original animated classic, LeFou sings this song to cheer Gaston up, after Belle rejects him. While we only get a small glimpse of this song, it does seem quite faithful to the original animated classic.

After his appearance on Good Morning America, Luke Evans held a live Twitter Q&A session for fans, where he sent out videos answering questions from those who used the #AskLukeEvans hashtag on Twitter. We have also included a tweet from the official Beauty and the Beast Twitter. For those who "favorite" the tweet, you'll be sent a special Valentine's Day message from the cast of Beauty and the Beast. With just over one month left until Disney's live-action romance hits theaters, anticipation is ramping up. Disney recently announced a number of special events to take place nationwide on opening night.

Last month, Disney announced it is setting up special opening night events in over 600 theaters across the country. AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus and Wehrenberg are participating, as is the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, and each theater circuit will be offering special concession stand promotions and commemorative give-away's celebrating the film and the event. The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within.

The film stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's father, Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster, Hattie Morahan as the enchantress and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup. The cast is rounded out by Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts. Take a look at this clip from Beauty and the Beast, which comes at the 2:43 mark of the video below, along with all of the Twitter videos from Luke Evans' Q&A session, the TV spot and soundtrack excerpt below.

Got some burning questions about Gaston? Maybe you want a #Valentines message? I’ll be LIVE on Twitter for a Q&A. #AskLukeEvanspic.twitter.com/X4acylwvY1 — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) February 14, 2017

#asklukeevans that wraps up this Q+A session! Be sure to watch Beauty and the Beast@beourguest coming out March 17th. pic.twitter.com/sjSZiWKxLy — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) February 14, 2017

Like this tweet to get a special #BeOurValentine message from a cast member of #BeautyAndTheBeast! ❤️🌹❤️ #BeOurGuest on March 17. pic.twitter.com/eDju89daqB — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) February 14, 2017