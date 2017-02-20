Last month, during the Golden Globe Awards, Disney aired a new TV spot for Beauty and the Beast, which showcased the first footage of Emma Watson singing part of the iconic song "Belle." Today we have a new clip that shows the actress singing the beginning of this song, as she strolls through this quaint little provincial town. This clip shows that, while the song has largely remained intact from the original animated classic, there are a few changes that were made.

The clip, which debuted at Disney Movie Trailers YouTube, shows Belle walking through town, buying a loaf of bread from the baker, although, unlike the original animated classic, she doesn't have a brief conversation with the baker. Instead, she greets a character named Monsieur Jean, who she tells she's going to return a book about two lovers, which Monsieur Jean says, "sounds boring." In the original animated film, Belle tells the baker that she's going to return a book about "a beanstalk and an ogre," which is Jack and the Beanstalk.

Despite these minor changes, the song is virtually the same as the animated movie, as we meet a number of the townsfolk who think Belle is a strange girl with her head in the clouds. This clip also comes just a few days after another clip revealed part of the iconic "Gaston" song featuring Josh Gad as Le Fou and Luke Evans as Gaston. There will also be a few new songs thrown in the mix for this live-action remake, including the song "Evermore" by Josh Groban, which was also unveiled last week, with Ariana Grande and John Legend singing the title song. Disney has set a March 17 release date for Beauty and the Beast, putting it up against The Belko Experiment.

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within.

The film stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's father, Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster, Hattie Morahan as the enchantress and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup. The cast is rounded out by Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts. Bill Condon is directing Beauty and the Beast from a script the director co-wrote with Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos. Take a look at this new clip from Beauty and the Beast below.