Next year marks the 30th Anniversary of the beloved classic Beetlejuice, and some fans are hoping that the long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice 2, will hit theaters next year to celebrate this anniversary, although things aren't exactly looking up for this project. The last we heard about this sequel was back in November, when star Michael Keaton revealed that he doesn't think the sequel is actually happening, with Tim Burton adding last May that he won't move forward until the story is just right. Whether or not this long-awaited sequel will ever happen or not is up for debate, but while we wait for any further updates, a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the original movie have surfaced.

These photos debuted on Imgur earlier today, from a user dubbed "reddit mason," although it isn't ultimately clear where these photos surfaced from. Regardless, these photos feature a number of different cast members including Michael Keaton (Beeetlejuice), Geena Davis (Barbara Maitland), Alec Baldwin (Adam Maitland), Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz), Catherine O'Hara (Delia Deetz), Jeffrey Jones (Charles Deetz), Glen Shadix (Otho), director Tim Burton and a few unidentified crew members. What's quite clear in all of these photos is that the cast and crew members were all having a blast during the production.

Way back in September 2011, writers Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg were brought on to write the script for Beetlejuice 2, but it wasn't until Seth Grahame-Smith posted a photo from March 2013 that it was revealed the writing process had begun. Tim Burton will return to direct, and we've heard over the years that Geena Davis and Winona Ryder both want to come back and star alongside Michael Keaton once more, but there have been no details about what is happening with the script, or if there are any plans to start production anytime soon. If Michael Keaton's comments from last year are true, then the project may be dead, although it's possible that it could be resurrected at some point.

The original Beetlejuice movie followed Barbara and Adam Maitland, who, after tragically dying in a car accident, find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house. When the unbearable Deetzes and teen daughter Lydia buy the home, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice, a rambunctious spirit whose "help" quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia. The movie earned $73.7 million when it hit theaters in 1988, which may not seem like much now, but it was the 10th highest grossing movie that year.

Back in February, we reported that a rare Beetlejuice workprint was discovered, which features three deleted scenes that weren't part of the thatrical cut, which feature more of Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz. This workprint and Beetlejuice photos likely won't play any part in getting the long-awaited sequel back on track, especially with director Tim Burton now taking on Disney's live-action Dumbo reboot. Hopefully one of these days, fans will get the Beetlejuice sequel they deserve, but until then take a look at these rare behind-the-scenes photos from the original Beetlejuice.