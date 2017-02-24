With The Belko Experiment hitting theaters in just a few weeks, Blumhouse Tilt has been releasing new footage to get fans ready for this terrifying thriller. Today we have a new video that doesn't exactly show any footage from the movie, but instead offers a glimpse at what the movie might look like in claymation. This new short film from director Lee Hardcastle perfectly captures the tone of The Belko Experiment, while going hilariously over the top with gore in only the way that claymation can offer.

Blumhouse Tilt posted this hilarious video on YouTube and their social media pages today, which comes from the twisted mind of filmmaker Lee Hardcastle. Back in 2012, the filmmaker was chosen as the winner of a contest for the horror anthology film The ABCs of Death, which featured shorts from 25 established filmmakers, and one short film from an aspiring director. Lee Hardcastle beat out the competitive field with his gruesome and hilarious claymation short T is for Toilet, which made it into the film. As you can see in this new short, the filmmaker certainly hasn't lost his edge, taking claymation gore to a new level.

Written by the acclaimed writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither) and directed by Greg McLean (creator of the Wolf Creek franchise), The Belko Experiment is a terrifying, provocative and at times hilarious thrill-ride that literally provokes the question; what does it take to survive at work? From Orion Pictures, The Belko Experiment stars John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), John C. McGinley (Stan Against Evil, Scrubs), Adria Arjona (True Detective), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy). The film was directed by Greg McLean and executive produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran (The Conjuring 1&2, Annabelle).

The Belko Experiment cast also includes Melonie Diaz, David Dastmalchian, Gail Bean, Valentine Miele, Owain Yeoman, Steve Agee and Sean Gunn, the brother of writer-producer James Gunn. Blumhouse Tilt has issued a March 17 release date for The Belko Experiment, which will certainly have its work cut out for it at the box office. The Belko Experiment will be going up against Disney's surefire blockbuster Beauty and the Beast, which has been breaking records for trailer views left and right as of late.

It isn't clear yet how wide a release both The Belko Experiment and Beauty and the Beast will get, but there will likely be a large discrepancy between the theater counts of this graphic and intense thriller, and this highly-anticipated fairy tale adaptation. This thriller will also be sandwiched between plenty of high-profile projects as well, with Warner Bros.' Kong: Skull Island and Roadside Attractions' The Wall opening on March 10 and Warner Bros.' CHiPs, Sony's Life and Lionsgate's Power Rangers arriving on March 24. Take a look at this insane claymation short film from The Belko Experiment, as we get ready for the March 24 release date.