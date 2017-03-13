In just a few short days, Blumhouse Tilt and Orion Pictures will release the R-rated thriller The Belko Experiment, written and produced by James Gunn and directed by Greg McLean. A few weeks ago, we showed you an inventive claymation short film set within the world of The Belko Experiment, and now with the movie getting set to hit theaters on March 17, another unique video has debuted. James Gunn reached out to Huxley Berg Studios to create a LEGO version of the very first trailer for The Belko Experiment, and the director took to social media to reveal his approval. Here's what Huxley Berg Studios had to say in the YouTube description of this video.

"The Belko Experiment comes out March 17, and in anticipation of the films release, James Gunn himself gave me the task of recreated the film's trailer in LEGO. I hope you enjoy this fun spin on this new horror/ Thriller film! I had a lot of fun making it and can't wait to do more trailers for Mr. Gunn! Enjoy."

Shortly after the video surfaced on YouTube over the weekend, James Gunn took to his Twitter and Facebook pages to proclaim this video, "The Greatest Thing Of All Time". The video itself is a rather faithful re-creation of the first trailer, but there are a few fun little references sprinkled in throughout the video. During one scene in the middle of the trailer, which features Michael Rooker's Bud Melks and David Dastmalchian's Lonny Crane, Huxley Berg decided to use a LEGO recreation of Michael Rooker's Guardians of the Galaxy character Yondu.

There is also a scene where a group of employees head to the roof, to put up a sign asking for help, which reads "We are being held hostage." Instead, the sign in this video reads "Subscribe to Huxley Berg Studios Plz." Written by the acclaimed writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither) and directed by Greg McLean (creator of the Wolf Creek franchise), The Belko Experiment is a terrifying, provocative and at times hilarious thrill-ride that literally provokes the question; what does it take to survive at work?

From Orion Pictures, The Belko Experiment stars John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), John C. McGinley (Stan Against Evil, Scrubs), Adria Arjona (True Detective), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy). The supporting cast is rounded out by Melonie Diaz, David Dastmalchian, Gail Bean, Valentine Miele, Sean Gunn, Brent Sexton and Owain Yeoman. The film was directed by Greg McLean and executive produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran (The Conjuring 1&2, Annabelle). Take a look at this new LEGO trailer for The Belko Experiment, along with the original trailer.