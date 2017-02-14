The employees of Belko Industries are left with quite the conundrum in a new clip from Blumhouse Tilt's highly-anticipated thriller The Belko Experiment, in theaters March 17. The first option is to kill a number of their co-workers. The second option is facing the possibility of being killed by their mysterious employer, for not completing the task at hand. This scene features part of the debate that ensues about whether these trapped co-workers should kill or be killed.

Blumhouse Tilt released this clip on their YouTube channel earlier today, but before the clip debuted, writer and producer James Gunn took to Facebook Live to talk a bit about this movie. The filmmaker revealed during his seven-minute Facebook Live session that 10 years ago, back in 2007, he had a crazy dream, which was almost identical to the first Belko Experiment trailer. Here's what the filmmaker had to say during his Facebook Live session this morning, about how this twisted story came together.

"The Belko Experiment is a movie that I made with Orion and Blumhouse. I wrote and produced this movie. This is a movie that I came up with almost 10 years ago. In 2007, I was asleep, I had a dream and I dreamed the trailer for The Belko Experiment. It's basically exactly the trailer that you can go watch out there now, with a bunch of people in an office building, a voice comes over the loudspeaker, telling people that in the next half hour, they have to kill three people, or else six people will die. It sort of inspired me and I sat down at my computer. I wrote the script very quickly, in two weeks. I was so obsessed with the screenplay, writing 16, 17 18 hours a day, that I tore a disc in my back, because I was leaning over typing, and I have since then learned proper posture, but I really screwed my back up writing this movie."

In a twisted social experiment, a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company's intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed. The Belko Experiment stars John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley and Michael Rooker. James Gunn, who wrote the script and produces with Peter Safran, also broke down the clip that you can see below, during his Facebook Live session. Here's what he had to say below, while teasing a few character details as well.

"What happens is a group of office are trapped in a building together. They're told to start killing each other, or they themselves will be killed. This leads to a lot of philosophical discussions about what the right thing to do is, and a lot of moral discussions about what the right thing to do is. Are you a person who thinks it's wrong to kill no matter what and you're not gonna do it? Do you think you need to kill some people to go out and save your family? All of these are valid perspectives. Or, are you just a sick bastard like John McGinley's character and you just kill anyone you want, because this is your chance to just finally wreak the havoc that you've always wanted to wreak?"

The director also reveals a bit of Guardians of the Galaxy trivia during this video, with John Gallagher Jr. actually auditioning for the Star-Lord role in his 2014 superhero blockbuster. While the actor wasn't quite right for that role, the director revealed it was one of the best auditions he had ever seen, and he was the first person he had in mind for this Belko Experiment role. The ensemble cast of The Belko Experiment also includes Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley, Adria Arjona, Josh Brener and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy). The film was directed by Greg McLean and executive produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran (The Conjuring 1&2, Annabelle). Take a look at this clip from The Belko Experiment, along with James Gunn's Facebook Live video below. We also have that first video James Gunn was talking about.