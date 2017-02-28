With the March 17 release date fast approaching, Blumhouse Tilt has released another new clip for the sadistic thriller The Belko Experiment, which offers a bloody look at the gruesome workplace violence. This clip in particular features a glimpse at Sean Gunn's Marty Espenscheid trying to come to grips with everything happening around him, telling himself that it's "all in my mind." Unfortunately for him, that isn't exactly what's happening, in this clip that not only features some new footage, but also a few quotes from the nation's critics.

Blumhouse Tilt debuted this clip on YouTube, which also features Abraham Benrubi as Chet Valincourt, who begs Marty to "get down" under one of the tables like he is positioned. Unfortunately for Chet and Marty, it doesn't matter if they're taking cover or not, since, one by one, these employees' heads start exploding. Trying to rationalize the sights and sounds around him, the clip ends as Marty has a complete breakdown.

We've seen in other trailers and clips that every Belko employee has an implant injected inside them, with another ominous shot showing someone at a control panel. With literally the flick of a switch, a Belko employee's life comes to an end. While the motive behind this insane workplace experiment remains unclear, it's possible we'll learn more as we get closer and closer to the March 17 release date. This clip also comes just a few days after a gruesome and hilarious claymation short debuted, courtesy of filmmaker Lee Hardcastle (The ABCs of Death).

This indie thriller does have its work cut out for it, going up against the blockbuster-in-the-making, Beauty and the Beast on March 17. This thriller will also be sandwiched between plenty of high-profile projects as well, with Warner Bros.' Kong: Skull Island and Roadside Attractions' The Wall opening on March 10 and Warner Bros.' CHiPs, Sony's Life and Lionsgate's Power Rangers arriving on March 24. Written by the acclaimed writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither) and directed by Greg McLean (creator of the Wolf Creek franchise), The Belko Experiment is a terrifying, provocative and at times hilarious thrill-ride that literally provokes the question; what does it take to survive at work?

From Orion Pictures, The Belko Experiment stars John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), John C. McGinley (Stan Against Evil, Scrubs), Adria Arjona (True Detective), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy). The film was directed by Greg McLean and executive produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran (The Conjuring 1&2, Annabelle). The Belko Experiment cast also includes Melonie Diaz, David Dastmalchian, Gail Bean, Valentine Miele, Owain Yeoman, Steve Agee and Sean Gunn, the brother of writer-producer James Gunn. Take a look at this new clip from The Belko Experiment as we get closer and closer to the March 17 release date.