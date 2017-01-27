It's only been a few weeks since the second Belko Experiment trailer debuted, but Blumhouse Tilt apparently didn't want to make fans wait too long for the next sneak peek. The studio released the third trailer, which includes a new scene where a few Belko employees Keith (Josh Brener), Leota (Gail Bean) and Dany (Melonie Diaz) catch three of their co-workers, Marty (Sean Gunn), Leono (Adria Arjona) and Chet (Abraham Benrubi), smoking weed. Leota thinks they're "insane" for smoking at Belko, since drug tests will surely be coming. But that is going to be the least of their problems.

The trailer, which debuted on the Blumhouse Tilt YouTube channel, also features a cryptic line where Marty asks Leota if she happened to "read what you signed when you started working for this place?" While Marty never does say what was in the employee contract, it's possible that these employees have actually signed over the right for this company to kill them off, one by one, as we see later on in the trailer. One of the shots in the previously-released footage shows a control board with a number of switches, presumably one for every employee, and with a flick of this switch, they can kill that employee in an instant.

The rest of this video features largely the same footage we've seen in previous trailers, along with a number of quotes from critics who got to see this film during its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall. One quote likens this film as a combination of two much different cult classics, the brutal Japanese thriller Battle Royale and the indie comedy Office Space, and there is an actual connection worth pointing out. One of The Belko Experiment stars is John C. McGinley, who also starred in Office Space as one of that movie's "efficiency experts," Bob Slydell.

The Belko Experiment opens on March 17, and it only has one competitor, Disney's Beauty and the Beast. That fairy tale classic is shaping up to be one of the first big blockbusters of 2017. Beauty and the Beast has shattered trailer view records every time new footage is released, indicating that fans may certainly come out in droves when Belle and Beast return to theaters on March 17. That release date also falls between Warner Bros.' Kong: Skull Island and Roadside Attractions' The Wall opening on March 10 and Warner Bros.' CHiPs, Sony's Life and Lionsgate's Power Rangers arriving on March 24.

Written by the acclaimed writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither) and directed by Greg McLean (creator of the Wolf Creek franchise), The Belko Experiment is a terrifying, provocative and at times hilarious thrill-ride that literally provokes the question; what does it take to survive at work? From Orion Pictures, The Belko Experiment stars John Gallagher Jr (The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), John C. McGinley (Stan Against Evil, Scrubs), Adria Arjona (True Detective), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy). Take a look at the new trailer for The Belko Experiment, as we get closer and closer to the March 17 release date.