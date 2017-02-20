Blumhouse Tilt has released a new clip from their highly-anticipated thriller The Belko Experiment, which shows Belko Industries boss Barry Norris (Tony Goldwyn) making a big decision and laying down the law for his Belko employees. Instead of waiting for their mysterious captors to kill off 60 employees, Barry has apparently decided to take the other choice, which involves the employees themselves killing off 30 people. Barry reveals at the end of the clip that they need "order," but it's clear that his co-workers aren't too thrilled with this plan.

Blumhouse Tilt released this clip on YouTube earlier today, which also reveals that they only have 20 minutes to kill off 30 people, or else 60 people will be killed by those who are watching them. It was teased in previous trailers that each employee has an implant, and with just the flick of a switch, a life can be taken in an instant. It hasn't been revealed why hese seemingly innocent office workers are being subjected to this horrifying experience, but we'll find out in less than a month when this thriller hits theaters.

Written by the acclaimed writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither) and directed by Greg McLean (creator of the Wolf Creek franchise), The Belko Experiment is a terrifying, provocative and at times hilarious thrill-ride that literally provokes the question; what does it take to survive at work? From Orion Pictures, The Belko Experiment stars John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), John C. McGinley (Stan Against Evil, Scrubs), Adria Arjona (True Detective), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy). The film was directed by Greg McLean and executive produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran (The Conjuring 1&2, Annabelle).

Blumhouse Tilt has issued a March 17 release date for The Belko Experiment, which will certainly have its work cut out for it at the box office. The Belko Experiment will be going up against Disney's surefire blockbuster Beauty and the Beast, which has been breaking records for trailer views left and right as of late. It isn't clear yet how wide a release both The Belko Experiment and Beauty and the Beast will get, but there will likely be a large discrepancy between the theater counts of this graphic and intense thriller, and this highly-anticipated fairy tale adaptation.

The Belko Experiment cast also includes Melonie Diaz, David Dastmalchian, Gail Bean, Valentine Miele, Owain Yeoman, Steve Agee and Sean Gunn, the brother of writer-producer James Gunn. This thriller will also be sandwiched between plenty of high-profile projects as well, with Warner Bros.' Kong: Skull Island and Roadside Attractions' The Wall opening on March 10 and Warner Bros.' CHiPs, Sony's Life and Lionsgate's Power Rangers arriving on March 24. While we wait to see how The Belko Experiment fares at the box office, take a look at this new clip below.