The news of Harvey Weinstein's sexual predatory acts over the last decade have started to take on some collateral damage, and Ben Affleck may have just become next in line. Affleck has been accused of groping former One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton after publicly condemning Weinstein's actions. Now actress Rose McGowan has insinuated that Affleck may have known of the Hollywood mogul's actions for years. The allegations came just hours after Ben Affleck released his statement about Weinstein, saying that he was "saddened and angry" at Weinstein and his actions.

The pressure is starting to build around Ben Affleck after his statement condemning Harvey Weinstein was released. The actor called sexual harassment in Hollywood "unacceptable" while saying that he wonders what he can do personally to prevent the terrible events from ever happening to anybody else. Affleck went onto say this.

"I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."

While Ben Affleck was wondering what he could do to possibly stop the sexual predatory actions happening in Hollywood, Hilarie Burton accused the actor of groping her years ago and Rose McGowan simply called him a liar.

One Twitter user spoke up and said that Ben Affleck should have kept his mouth shut about the Harvey Weinstein situation and then another Twitter user chimed in to say, "He also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though." It was after that tweet that Burton herself chimed in and said that she remembered as well as mentioning that she was only a kid when it happened. Burton had this to say.

"I didn't forget... Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid."

Hilarie Burton was only 21 at the time and said that she had to "laugh it off" in order to keep herself from crying at the time. If that wasn't enough, now Ben Affleck is being accused of knowing about Harvey Weinstein's actions for years. Rose McGowan, who was one of the first women to come forward and speak out against Weinstein, had a simple message for Ben Affleck. She had this to say.

"Ben Affleck f%$k off.

McGowan went on to insinuate that Affleck had known all about her personal experiences with Harvey Weinstein. Affleck and McGowan co-starred in 1998's Phantoms, which was distributed by Weinstein's Miramax and released a year after an alleged episode between Weinstein and McGowan at a Sundance hotel room resulted in a $100,000 dollar payout to McGowan. But Rose McGowan wasn't finished just yet. The actress went to quote the actor in another tweet. McGowan explains.

"GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT" you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie."

Ben Affleck nor his representation has yet to make a statement regarding the new accusations that have come to light. Rose McGowan had been prodding Affleck and Matt Damon for days to make some kind of remark to the claims, and may have expected him to make some kind of denial. Casey Affleck has also been accused of sexual harassment, and many were enraged when he took home the title of Best Actor for his performance in Manchester By The Sea at the 2017 Academy Awards. The new allegations that Affleck mentioned came in an article by The New Yorker on Tuesday that said Weinstein had previously raped three women, significantly intensifying the scandal surrounding the disgraced movie mogul. You can read the now controversial statement via Ben Affleck's Twitter account as well as Hilarie Burton and Rose McGowan's comments below.

