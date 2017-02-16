Horror legend Sam Raimi has signed on to direct a new Bermuda Triangle mystery thriller project for Skydance Productions. The thriller is actually one of three separate films currently in development about the mysterious Bermuda Triangle, with one set up at Universal and the other being worked on at Warner Bros. No plot details have been given for any of these projects, with each studio worried about their own takes getting leaked.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the project's plot details are being kept a secret so much that Sam Raimi had to visit the Skydance Productions offices just to read the script. While the story details are being kept under wraps, it was revealed that the script itself was written by the writing team of Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard, whose writing credits include The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time and the Netflix series Narcos.

An earlier draft of the script was written by Damien Shannon and Mark Swift, who are best known for the 2009 Friday the 13th reboot, but who also have Baywatch coming up this summer. Skydance Productions has been developing this project for a number of years, with the production company previously eyeing Johnny Depp for a starring role way back in 2013. Skydance hasn't set a release date at this time, and it isn't known if they are eyeing a particular date for shooting to begin.

The Warner Bros.' Bermuda Triangle movie was first set up in 2013, when the studio acquired a spec screenplay from writer Daniel Kunka (12 Rounds). Charles Roven and Richard Suckle were announced as producers through their Atlas Entertainment company, along with Adam Kolbrenner. Andy Horwitz and Robyn Meisinger are executive producing. We haven't had any updates on that project since it was first announced, and it's unclear if the writer and producers are still involved. Universal's project was written by Juliet Snowden and Stiles White, who were brought on to rewrite a script by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Last year, scientists appeared on a new Science Channel special entitled What On Earth?, who claimed that there are bizarre hexagonal-shaped clouds that span 20 and 50 miles wide that form over this area, which create what they called "microbursts," which are "blasts of air" that can reach up to 170 mph. However, after the special aired, the scientist who was interviewed, Randall Cerveny, director of the meteorology department at Arizona State University, claimed the editing on this special was "horrendous," and he did not mean to assert that these "microbursts," which are in fact real and can sink ships, are the cause of hundreds of planes and ships disappearing in the Bermuda Triangle. Sam Raimi last directed the 2013 adventure Oz: The Great and Powerful, although he also executive produces Starz's Ash vs. Evil Dead.