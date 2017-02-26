We just witnessed Oscar history, but not the good kind. In an unbelievable mishap, the Best Picture Academy Award was incorrectly given to La La Land initially, only to be taken away just minutes later and given to the rightful winner, Moonlight. That's right, in true Steve Harvey fashion, the presenters really messed this one up in a big, bad way.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were on stage to present the Oscar for Best Picture during the 89th annual Academy Awards, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Bonnie and Clyde. After opening the envelope, Beatty took a long, puzzled pause, but then La La Land was announced as the winner. The entire cast and crew gathered on stage to start giving speeches and it wasn't until well into their acceptance that it was revealed a mistake had been made. For some reason, the card, according to Warren Beatty, had Emma Stone for La La Land and not the rightful Best Picture winner Moonlight. The La La Land gang was then forced to surrender their statues and the Moonlight filmmakers were welcomed onstage to then give their speeches.

Host Jimmy Kimmel tried to make the best of the situation and everyone from La La Land was very graceful about the incident. Initially, it seemed like this may have been some sort of poorly executed gag, but as things continued to play out it was very clear that someone made a legendarily large screw up. Jimmy Kimmel joked that he knew he would screw-up his hosting gig somehow, trying to place the blame on himself. At the moment, it isn't clear who is to blame for the mishap.

"This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture."

A card was held up to the camera revealing that Moonlight had indeed actually won the Oscar for Best Picture to assure everyone that this wasn't a joke. Despite the mishap, Moonlight winning the award serves as an upset as La La Land, which went home with several other awards including Emma Stone for Best Actress and Damien Chazelle for Best Director, was seen as the heavy favorite heading into tonight's ceremony. Given last year's #OscarsSoWhite controversy, it seemed like there was some pressure on the voting members to pay more attention to diverse films and performances this year. Moonlight winning Best Picture was a great way to honor a diverse and highly-regarded film. That said, it would have been much better without the snafu. Here is what Jimmy Kimmel had to say to try and smooth things over.

"Guys, this is very unfortunate what happened. Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this.'

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins was clearly overwhelmed when he realized his movie had actually won the Academy Award for Best Picture and that this whole thing wasn't just some joke. In any case, we can now definitively say that Moonlight is your Best Picture winner. Sorry, La La Land. In case you missed it, you can check out the video of the big Oscar mishap for yourself below.

I was recording the #oscars to a hard drive. This frame clearly shows that Warren Beatty was given the “Actress In A Leading Role” envelope. pic.twitter.com/PL3eA8Ds1i — Andy Ihnatko (@Ihnatko) February 27, 2017