Well Go USA has released the first teaser trailer, photo and poster for the holiday thriller Better Watch Out, which hits theaters and VOD formats on October 6. While this 20-second teaser doesn't reveal much, it gives us a short glimpse of the peril that a young woman is in, as she tries to escape from her dangerous pursuers. As we can see in this trailer, a group of Christmas carolers don't provide much help to this woman in need.

When you think the suburbs, you think safety, but this holiday night the suburbs are anything but safe. Ashley (Olivia DeJonge) thought this babysitting job was going to be an easy night, but the night takes a turn when dangerous intruders break in and terrorize her and the twelve-year-old boy, Luke (Levi Miller), she's caring for. Ashley defends her charge to the best of her ability only to discover this is no normal home invasion.

The talented supporting cast also includes Ed Oxenbould, Dacre Montgomery, Aleks Mikic, Patrick Warburton and Virginia Madsen. Chris Peckover directs this thriller from a script he co-wrote with Zach Kahn. This film marks Chris Peckover's second full-length feature, following his 2010 feature writing and directing debut, Undocumented. Writer Zach Kahn has had a number of different jobs in the industry, from being Jeffrey Tambor's assistant on the 2001 film Never Again, to being a camera operator on the 2013 film Shades, to acting in Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser and writing for MAD.

Well Go USA has set an October 6 release date for Better Watch Out, which will likely debut in limited release, along with its rollout on VOD platforms. Also arriving in wide release that weekend is Warner Bros.' long-awaited Blade Runner 2049, starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, 20th Century Fox's The Mountain Between Us starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet and Lionsgate's animated adventure My Little Pony. Also arriving in limited release is Parade Deck Films' Bad Grandmas and A24's The Florida Project. It will be interesting to see if a holiday-themed horror-thriller will find an audience in early October.

The poster celebrates the fine holiday tradition of the "ugly Christmas sweater," although this particular sweater is quite different. Instead of a Christmas sweater featuring Christmas trees and other holiday icons, this sweater features guns, knives and baseball bats. Olivia DeJonge is coming off roles in The Visit and Scare Campaign, along with the TV series Will. Levi Miller portrayed Peter Pan in the 2015 adventure Pan and he also appeared in Supergirl as Carter Grant, the son of Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart). He will next be seen in Disney's highly-anticipated A Wrinkle In Time. Take a look at the first trailer, photo and poster for Better Watch Out below.