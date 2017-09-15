Well Go USA has released a new age-restricted red band trailer and an all-ages green band trailer for the upcoming Better Watch Out, which puts a sadistic spin on the 1990s classic Home Alone. While this is certainly not a remake of Home Alone, this Christmas thriller has been described by critics as "Home Alone meets The Strangers," and there's even a Home Alone reference in the trailer, where Ed Oxenbould's Garrett mentions that Levi Miller's Luke is "Home Aloning" Ricky (Aleks Mikic), tossing a weighted paint can tied to a rope, that connects with Jeremy's face. If that wasn't enough, we also have a new poster as well.

The red band trailer is age-restrictive, and shouldn't be watched by any one under the age of 18, featuring no shortage of adult language and blood. If naughty language isn't your thing, then we also have the green band trailer from Well Go USA YouTube, which essentially shows the same footage, although there are a few new shots that were spliced in, to replace the scenes with R-rated language. Regardless of which trailer you watch, this outrageous horror-comedy should certainly put a smile on your face, if you're into unconventional Christmas tales.

This holiday season, you may be home, but you're not alone... In this fresh and gleefully twisted spin on home invasion horror, babysitter Ashley (Olivia DeJonge) must defend her young charges (Levi Miller, Ed Oxenbould) when intruders break into the house one snowy night, or so she thinks. The supporting cast also includes Virginia Madsen and Patrick Warburton as Luke's parents, Robert and Deandra, with Dacre Montgomery also starring as Jeremy. It remains to be seen who will be playing the sadistic killer in this horror comedy, but we'll find out in just a few weeks.

Well Go USA has issued an October 6 release date for Better Watch Out, which will debut in limited theaters and on VOD formats. That is shaping up to be quite the busy weekend, with Warner Bros. unveiling their highly-anticipated Blade Runner 2049, which brings back Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, while 20th Century Fox releases The Mountain Between Us, starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, and Lionsgate bringing out their animated My Little Pony movie. There is also quite a bit of competition in limited release as well, with A24's The Florida Project, Parade Deck Films' Bad Grandmas and yet another Well Go USA film, the comedy City of Rock.

Chris Peckover directs Better Watch Out from a script he co-wrote with Zach Kahn, with Sidonie Abbene, Brion Hambel and Paul Jensen producing. Chris Peckover previously directed the film Undocumented, and writer Zach Kahn has worked in various facets of the industry, serving as an assistant to Jeffrey Tambor on the film Never Again, a camera operator on Shades, a producer on an upcoming documentary Doin' My Drugs and even performing as an actor in Joe Dirt 2. He also wrote for the Mad TV series as well. Take a look at the all-ages green band trailer below, and, if you're of age, you can also check out the red band trailer below that, along with the poster.