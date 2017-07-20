Madame Tussauds' new Beyoncé Knowles wax figure in New York looks nothing like the iconic pop star. It looks like the popular wax museum hired a blindfolded plumber to sculpt the face of Bey and her legion of fans are not happy about it. And if you know anything in this world, you better know not to poke the Beyhive because the overexcited masses will smother you in bee emojis and hateful rhetoric over social media forever. Just ask Madame Tussauds...

The internet is all a buzz with the new Beyoncé wax figure that was unveiled earlier this week, because it looks more like an artistic interpretation of what Beyoncé might look like if she were in the Wayans brothers movie White Chicks. And some are screaming Whitewash loudly. Madame Tussauds has defended their sculpture by stating that the lighting was just poor. Madame Tussauds even wrote a statement to TMZ that reads this.

"Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures."

There you have it, it's just the flash from the camera that makes Queen Bey's statue look so white. BUT that does not in any way shape or form take into account why the wax sculpture looks nothing like Bey. No flash on earth is going to make Beyoncé look like Lindsay Lohan unless that flash has been partying for 3 days straight. Whatever the case may be, people are upset about the wax sculpture and the Beyhive sees it as the ultimate disrespect.

Believe it or not, but the Beyoncé wax figure isn't the first time that Madame Tussaud's came under fire. In 2015, they launched a Nicki Minaj figure that looked like the singer, but was posed crawling on the ground in a suggestive pose that angered and offended many. On the opposite side of the white wash scandal, Kylie Jenner was angry because she felt that Madame Tussauds made her skin appear to be too dark. Ryan Gosling's wax figure premiered in Berlin and had many fans scared to death because of the scary features that made Gosling look like a serial killer instead of a heartthrob.

As with most things these days, the Beyoncé wax figure is so bad that it's actually quite good and Madame Tussauds will probably see a small uptick in business thanks to this little snafu. Beyoncé and her representatives have not said anything official at this time concerning the matter as they all have better things to do, plus the Beyhive is out there fighting the good fight to stand up for what is right out there in the world. You can check out the Beyoncé wax figure from Madame Tussauds' below and make up your mind for yourself. Should Madame Tussauds get out of the wax figure game?