XYZ Films has released the first trailer and poster for Beyond Skyline, which is a follow-up to the 2010 sci-fi thriller Skyline, with a whole new cast. Leading the way this time is action star Frank Grillo, who teams up with The Raid star Iko Uwais. The studio has also debuted the first poster for Beyond Skyline, which will have its world premiere at the Stiges Film Festival, which runs from October 5 through October 15. No release date has been given yet, but that may be announced soon.

Ain't It Cool News debuted the first trailer and poster, which opens with Frank Grillo's character Mark, a Los Angeles detective who is called in to get his son Trent (Jonny Weston) out of some trouble. The trailer also shows that their family has been fractured after the passing of Mark's wife Rose (Valentine Payen), but that's the least of their problems. On the subway ride home, their train mysteriously gets knocked off the tracks and as the passengers all make their way to safety, they notice a strange blue light, which, upon closer investigation, has been sucking people up into the sky. When Trent is one of those who has been taken, Mark then seemingly takes some drastic measures after this alien invasion.

Deep in the jungles of Indonesia, Mark finds Sua, played by Iko Uwais, best known for his work in The Raid movies and as part of the Kanjiklub Gang in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While these alien invaders are certainly new to Mark, Sua and his group are no stranger to these creatures, as they must defend a sacred tunnel or they will all die. The trailer certainly doesn't skimp on action, and after watching this trailer, it may be surprising to learn that this whole movie was produced on just a $20 million budget, which is quite low for a movie of this size and scope.

The original Skyline movie wasn't exactly a box office blockbuster, pulling in $21.3 million domestic and $45.4 million from international markets for a worldwide total of $66.8 million. However, it was produced for just a $10 million budget, with directors Colin Strausse and Greg Strausse, who run the visual effects company Hydraulx, at the helm, using minimal locations around Los Angeles. The Strausse Brothers serve as executive producers of this movie, through their Hydraulx Entertainment company, with Liam O'Donnell, who co-wrote Skyline with Joshua Cordes and also worked at Hydraulx, writing and directing this follow-up.

The supporting cast also includes Callan Mulvey, Bojana Novakovic, Betty Gabriel, Jack Chausse, Kevin O'Donnell, Jacob Vargas, Antonio Fargas, Sandra Rosko and another alum from The Raid movies, Yayan Ruhian. It isn't known if XYZ Films has a distribution partner for this movie, but it's possible that it may find domestic distribution after debuting at Stiges next month. Universal Pictures distributed the first Skyline movie, but it remains unclear if they will be involved in Beyond Skyline. Take a look at the first trailer and poster for Beyond Skyline below.