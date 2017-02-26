Beloved character actor Bill Paxton, best known for his roles in movies like Aliens, Titanic and Apollo 13, has died at the age of 61. Is being reported that the actor's death resulted from complications following a surgery. He passed away on Saturday, February 25.

Word of Bill Paxton's death first surfaced Saturday night when actor Xander Berkeley tweeted out the news, which was not corroborated at the time. He quickly deleted the tweet but the news was later confirmed by Variety. A spokesperson for the actor's family has released the following statement about his passing.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

Bill Paxton got his start acting in the late 70s and early 80s in movies like Crazy Mama, but he really broke out following his roles in movies like The Terminator and Weird Science. His role in The Terminator was just one of several collaborations with director James Cameron, which would go on to become some of his most well-known and beloved work. He starred as Private Hudson in Aliens, which spawned the famous "Game over, man" quote, as well as Simon in True Lies and Brock Lovett in the Oscar-winning, box office smash Titanic. James Cameron released the following statement via Vanity Fair following the news of Bill Paxton's death.

"I've been reeling from this for the past half hour, trying to wrap my mind and heart around it. Bill leaves such a void. He and I were close friends for 36 years since we met on the set of a Roger Corman ultra-low budget movie. He came in to work on set, and I slapped a paint brush in his hand and pointed to a wall, saying 'Paint that!' We quickly recognized the creative spark in each other and became fast friends. What followed was 36 years of making films together, helping develop each others' projects, going on scuba diving trips together, watching each others' kids growing up, even diving the Titanic wreck together in Russian subs. It was a friendship of laughter, adventure, love of cinema, and mutual respect. Bill wrote beautiful heartfelt and thoughtful letters, an anachronism in this age of digital shorthand. He took good care of his relationships with people, always caring and present for others. He was a good man, a great actor, and a creative dynamo. I hope that amid the gaudy din of Oscar night, people will take a moment to remember this wonderful man, not just for all the hours of joy he brought to us with his vivid screen presence, but for the great human that he was The world is a lesser place for his passing, and I will profoundly miss him."

Outside of his work with James Cameron, Paxton also led movies like Twister and the critically heralded horror movie Frailty. He also did some work on the small screen, with roles in HBO's polygamy drama Big Love, for which he earned three Golden Globe nominations. He also earned an Emmy nomination for the 2012 miniseries Hatfields & McCoys. In recent years, he had memorable roles in movies like Edge of Tomorrow and Nightcrawler, as well as doing a run on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..

Bill Paxton still has a couple of performances that will be released in the coming months. He is currently starring in the CBS series Training Day, which is based on the 2001 movie of the same name. It was reported by CBS that he had finished filming the series prior to his death. He will also be starring in The Circle alongside Emma Watson and Tom Hanks this April. He is survived by his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife Louise Newbury.