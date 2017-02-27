Earlier today, we reported the tragic news that the iconic actor Bill Paxton had passed away at the age of 61, following complications due to a surgery. While the actor's death wasn't part of the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars last night, Jennifer Aniston, who presented the In Memoriam segment, issued a brief tribut. As the news began to spread, a number of the actor's colleagues took to social media to mourn the late actor, and we have a collection of these tweets below.

A number of actors took to Twitter to make their statements on social media. Entertainment Tonight caught up with one of the actor's former co-stars, Big Love actress Ginnifer Goodwin on the red carpet of the Oscars, where she revealed that she almost canceled plans to go to the Oscars because of Bill Paxton's passing, but her husband Josh Dallas convinced her to do otherwise. Here's what she had to say below.

"Bill was, I can say, more alive than the others, so his not being part of the world is hard to comprehend. He was a good friend and had a huge heart. Josh reminded me of two things this morning when I frankly didn't want to come tonight because it felt wrong somehow. Josh said [Bill] loved everything in Hollywood history and everything with Hollywood tradition and he would've been so furious with me if I didn't come celebrate," she continued. "And also, you can always see a piece of his big heart in somewhere in all of his characters, even in his villains. And so to pop one of his movies into the DVD player is to hang out with him and I can do that whenever I need that Bill hang."

Filmmaker James Cameron also released his own statement about about Bill Paxton's passing. The filmmaker worked with Bill Paxton in Aliens, True Lies and Titanic. Here's what th director had to say below.

"I've been reeling from this for the past half hour, trying to wrap my mind and heart around it. Bill leaves such a void. He and I were close friends for 36 years since we met on the set of a Roger Corman ultra-low budget movie. He came in to work on set, and I slapped a paint brush in his hand and pointed to a wall, saying 'Paint that!' We quickly recognized the creative spark in each other and became fast friends. What followed was 36 years of making films together, helping develop each others' projects, going on scuba diving trips together, watching each others' kids growing up, even diving the Titanic wreck together in Russian subs. It was a friendship of laughter, adventure, love of cinema, and mutual respect. Bill wrote beautiful heartfelt and thoughtful letters, an anachronism in this age of digital shorthand. He took good care of his relationships with people, always caring and present for others. He was a good man, a great actor, and a creative dynamo. I hope that amid the gaudy din of Oscar night, people will take a moment to remember this wonderful man, not just for all the hours of joy he brought to us with his vivid screen presence, but for the great human that he was The world is a lesser place for his passing, and I will profoundly miss him."

Bill Paxton currently stars in the CBS series Training Day, but the actor had already finished filming the series prior to his death. He will also be starring in The Circle alongside Emma Watson and Tom Hanks this April. He is survived by his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife Louise Newbury. Take a look at all of these tweets honoring the late Bill Paxton below.

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man... Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill - a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was simply one of the greatest people ever. To know him was to love him. I loved him. Huge love to Louise, Lydia and James. Xo — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 26, 2017

The #AgentsofSHIELD actor said the late Bill Paxton was the type of guy to befriend everyone—and mean it. https://t.co/87IZPZw47g — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 27, 2017

Did I miss #billpaxton in the memoriam? Rest In Power #BillPaxton — Regina King (@ReginaKing) February 27, 2017

The world has lost a terrific person in Bill Paxton. Very sad. RIP my friend. You will be extremely missed. — Christian Kane (@ChristianKane01) February 27, 2017

Bill Paxton as Private Hudson in Aliens is pure, over-the-top brilliance. #RIPBillPaxton — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) February 27, 2017

Gonna miss you man. Bill Paxton ❤ https://t.co/QZM86wCtHA — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) February 27, 2017

Bill Paxton, RIP. Favorite Bill Paxton film: Carl Franklin's "0ne False Move" (1992). A sad loss. "Big Love" on HBO was amazing. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 27, 2017

So sad to hear about the passing of #BillPaxton 😢. I remember seeing him in Apollo 13 & thinking he really stood out on screen. RIP Bill🙏🏼🚀❤ — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 27, 2017

This man was loved...



Ron Perlman calls Bill Paxton's death a 'gut punch;' other celebs react https://t.co/g1nxbKNcs8 via @upishowbiz — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 27, 2017

God bless Bill Paxton. May he Rest In Peace. He was so kind and generous to all he worked with- an eternal child about creativity and life. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) February 27, 2017

Fare thee well, the kind, warm-hearted and talented Bill Paxton.



Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/9F2y5Gp3RR — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) February 27, 2017

BILL PAXTON ALWAYS GAVE THE AUDIENCE A GREAT RIDE - REST IN PEACE, MR. PAXTON pic.twitter.com/zO6ApSoah8 — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) February 27, 2017

#BillPaxton made everything he was in better, deeper and funnier with his big open heart and his world-class artistry. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/XGlobHEi5t — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton in TWISTER inspired a whole generation of storm chasers. Today they paid tribute to him. pic.twitter.com/yW7RxJHV2F — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) February 26, 2017

The one and only Bill Paxton. Gone but never forgotten pic.twitter.com/J2eY11pS63 — Brett Dalton (@IMBrettDalton) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton gone? How can that be? Fine actor, fine man. Game over, man. Game over. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton's FRAILTY is another movie that a tiny minority recognized was brilliant and now, sadly, it's become HORRIFYINGLY RELEVANT. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 26, 2017

You guys we lost Bill Paxton! Damn! Frailty was the beast movie. Damn what a great actor. My prayers to his family. RIP BILL!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) February 26, 2017

One of the nicest guys I ever knew- #BillPaxton! A big brother to my kid brother the in the movie business. He'll be missed. #BillPaxtonRIP — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 26, 2017