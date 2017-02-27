Earlier today, we reported the tragic news that the iconic actor Bill Paxton had passed away at the age of 61, following complications due to a surgery. While the actor's death wasn't part of the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars last night, Jennifer Aniston, who presented the In Memoriam segment, issued a brief tribut. As the news began to spread, a number of the actor's colleagues took to social media to mourn the late actor, and we have a collection of these tweets below.

A number of actors took to Twitter to make their statements on social media. Entertainment Tonight caught up with one of the actor's former co-stars, Big Love actress Ginnifer Goodwin on the red carpet of the Oscars, where she revealed that she almost canceled plans to go to the Oscars because of Bill Paxton's passing, but her husband Josh Dallas convinced her to do otherwise. Here's what she had to say below.

"Bill was, I can say, more alive than the others, so his not being part of the world is hard to comprehend. He was a good friend and had a huge heart. Josh reminded me of two things this morning when I frankly didn't want to come tonight because it felt wrong somehow. Josh said [Bill] loved everything in Hollywood history and everything with Hollywood tradition and he would've been so furious with me if I didn't come celebrate," she continued. "And also, you can always see a piece of his big heart in somewhere in all of his characters, even in his villains. And so to pop one of his movies into the DVD player is to hang out with him and I can do that whenever I need that Bill hang."

Filmmaker James Cameron also released his own statement about about Bill Paxton's passing. The filmmaker worked with Bill Paxton in Aliens, True Lies and Titanic. Here's what th director had to say below.

"I've been reeling from this for the past half hour, trying to wrap my mind and heart around it. Bill leaves such a void. He and I were close friends for 36 years since we met on the set of a Roger Corman ultra-low budget movie. He came in to work on set, and I slapped a paint brush in his hand and pointed to a wall, saying 'Paint that!' We quickly recognized the creative spark in each other and became fast friends. What followed was 36 years of making films together, helping develop each others' projects, going on scuba diving trips together, watching each others' kids growing up, even diving the Titanic wreck together in Russian subs. It was a friendship of laughter, adventure, love of cinema, and mutual respect. Bill wrote beautiful heartfelt and thoughtful letters, an anachronism in this age of digital shorthand. He took good care of his relationships with people, always caring and present for others. He was a good man, a great actor, and a creative dynamo. I hope that amid the gaudy din of Oscar night, people will take a moment to remember this wonderful man, not just for all the hours of joy he brought to us with his vivid screen presence, but for the great human that he was The world is a lesser place for his passing, and I will profoundly miss him."

Bill Paxton currently stars in the CBS series Training Day, but the actor had already finished filming the series prior to his death. He will also be starring in The Circle alongside Emma Watson and Tom Hanks this April. He is survived by his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife Louise Newbury. Take a look at all of these tweets honoring the late Bill Paxton below.