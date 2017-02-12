With John Wick Chapter 2 hitting theaters this weekend, Keanu Reeves has been making the press rounds to promote the movie, when talk of another highly-anticipated project came up, the long-awaited Bill & Ted 3. Back in April, Alex Winter, who starred in the first two Bill & Ted movies with Keanu Reeves, teased that shooting may begin soon, but that never happened, while another report from April teasing that the movie may be shot and set in London, featuring a number of important British political figures from the past. We haven't heard anything since then, but Keanu Reeves shed some new light on the story in a recent interview.

Keanu Reeves appeared on the U.K. talk show The Graham Norton Show last week, alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Fifty Shades Darker star Jamie Dornan, when the talk eventually turned to Bill & Ted 3. The actor confirmed that the story will follow Bill & Ted in their 50s, as both of them have married and are raising kids. However, the actor revealed that there will be connections to the previous movies, while teasing the story. Here's what he had to say below.

"The writers came up with a story and we're trying to make it. It would be Bill and Ted in their 50s, and that just makes me laugh right there. There's a cool story. Basically, they're supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven't done that yet. So the pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them. But then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don't write the song it's just not the world, it's the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart. So then elements of the past come in."

Keanu Reeves is 52 years of age, while his co-star Alex Winter is 51, so they are still sticking close to their real ages. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) signed on to direct way back in 2012, working from a script by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. It isn't clear if the director is still attached, and the script has been ready for quite some time, although the project doesn't have a home yet at a studio or distributor quite yet.

Keanu Reeves teased back in 2014 the sequel will actually feature multiple versions of both Bill S. Preston Esquire and Ted Theodore Logan. The actor also revealed that someone from the future visits Bill and Ted, telling them if they don't write the one song that will save the world by a certain date, the universe and history itself will unravel. It would make sense that Bill and Ted find themselves in London and various parts of the U.K. Their wives Elizabeth and Joanna are from Medieval England, and according to the end of Bogus Journey, both couples have stayed together and have children. In the original, Princess Elizabeth was played by Kimberley Kates while Princess Joanna was played by Diane Franklin. In the sequel, Annette Azcuy took over the Elziabeth role, while Sarah Trigger took over Joanna. While we wait for more on Bill & Ted 3, take a look at a segment from The Graham Norton Show, where Keanu Reeves discusses this sequel.