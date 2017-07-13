Blumhouse Tilt has released the second trailer for Birth of the Dragon, which is slated for release on August 25. Shortly before the film's world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last year, a new Birth of the Dragon poster debuted, with the first trailer arriving just days after its world premiere. However, the film has since been re-cut, and it is a different version than what audiences saw at TIFF, although no specific details have been given about what has changed between both cuts.

The upcoming film is loosely based on the legendary fight between a pre-fame Bruce Lee and Chinese kung fu master Wong Jack Man in 1960's San Francisco. Birth of the Dragon serves as an homage to the classic kung fu flicks that Lee would eventually become known for. It takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man, a battle that gave birth to a legend.

When this Bruce Lee movie was first announced back in 2013, the plot description revealed that this no holds barred fight took place at a time when San Francisco's Chinatown district was controlled by the Chinese Triad gangs. The script will begin with this battle between Bruce Lee and Wong Jack Man, then follow both men as they team up to take on a horde of gangsters. This new trailer from Blumhouse Tilt doesn't mention or feature any Triad gangsters from Chinatown, so it's possible that this is one of the aspects of the original film that was cut out after the Toronto world premiere.

The cast also includes Xia Yu as Wong Jack Man, Jin Xing as Auntie Blossom and Billy Magnussen as Steve McKee, a character said to be based on the iconic actor Steve McQueen, who trained at Bruce Lee's school in the 1960s. George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau) is directing from a screenplay by Oscar nominated writers Christopher Wilkinson and Stephen J. Rivele (Nixon). The writers have come to be known as biopic specialists, writing the scripts for Ali, Copying Beethoven, Pawn Sacrifice and Miles Ahead. They also wrote an earlier version of the Untitled Freddie Mercury Biopic, when Sacha Baron Cohen was attached to star.

Michael London, Janice Williams, James Hong Pang and Leo Shi Young are producing, with Jason Blum, Michael Luisi, Kelly Mullen, David Nicksay executive producing and Corey Yuen serving as the martial arts supervisor. Birth of the Dragon began shooting in November 2015, ahead of its Toronto Film Festival premiere last fall. Blumhouse Tilt has set an August 25 release date, putting Birth of the Dragon in quite the crowded weekend. It will face Sony's All Saints, IFC's Crown Heights, FIP's A Gentleman, Dimension Films' Polaroid and The Weinstein Company's Tulip Fever. Still, given that this is one of the final weekends of the summer, Birth of a Dragon could find an audience with this incredible true story. Take a look at the latest trailer.