Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was cast as the villain Black Adam in the Shazam movie several years ago. For a very long time there was almost no movement on the project, but now things seem to be heading in the direction of actually getting Black Adam on the big screen fairly soon. In fact, The Rock is now teasing that the DC Comics villain will be making a surprise appearance in a DC Extended Universe movie before the Black Adam solo movie or Shazam!

The actor recently spoke with Fandango in order to promote his upcoming R-rated Baywatch movie. During the course of the conversation, Dwayne Johnson was asked about Black Adam and he revealed that he and the folks at DC have a surprise in store, but he had to remain a bit secretive about it. Here's what he had to say.

"It's definitely going to happen, sure. We've had great conversations with Geoff Johns and everyone over at DC. It's an exciting time right now for everyone at DC because they are in a process now where they are building out [their DC universe] really nicely. We have a really cool surprise for Black Adam that I can't reveal, in terms of where we will see Black Adam being introduced."

There are plenty of options. With Justice League on the way, there is no reason he couldn't show up in a post-credit scene or something like that. Aquaman is also currently filming, so there is always a chance he could show up there. Man of Steel 2 is also in the works, but a release date hasn't been set yet. But The Rock also promised that Black Adam and Superman are going to duke it out on screen at some point, so maybe we could see him show up in Man of Steel 2? Here's what Johnson had to say when asked about the potential showdown.

"One fine day... that's coming. That's in the cards."

This epic fight between Black Adam and Superman has been teased in the past, but The Rock is doubling down and saying it publicly now. And he tends to be a man of his word. Early buzz on Wonder Woman has been good and Justice League has fans excited. If those movies are actually good, then Warner Bros. could really capitalize on that momentum by finally bringing in Dwayne Johnson, who is one of the most beloved actors on the planet right now. Maybe it's a good thing that they decided to wait so long.

When Dwayne Johnson was originally brought into the fold, it was just to be the villain in the Shazam movie. However, that has now been extended to include a Black Adam solo movie and at least one as of yet unknown cameo in another DCEU movie. There is still no official word on who is going to direct Shazam or the Black Adam movie, but Lights Out director David F. Sandberg is rumored to be in contention. Shazam is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, but nobody has been cast in the title role yet. Though, The Rock did recently hint that he'd like to see Armie Hammer take on the part. The Black Adam solo movie is still without a release date.