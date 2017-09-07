Dwayne Johnson was up bright and early this morning to share his review of this weekend's Stephen King adaptation IT with the world. He loves the movie. It's one of his top ten favorites. Ok, we got it, this thriller is great. But that might not be the big take away from this latest social media post from The Rock. It almost seems as if he just subtly announced IT director Andy Muschietti as the possible helmer behind Johnson's standalone Black Adam movie. Here's the quote that is catching some attention straight from The Rock's official Instagram.

"Great talking with you man and we're gonna have some fun working together down the road."

It sounds like The Rock was shown an early cut of IT two months ago to get a feel for Andy Muschietti's work. We know that IT is a New Line movie. As is Black Adam. So, they talked. And they'll be working together soon. Um. Sure sounds like the guy could be directing Black Adam to us.

Muschietti has said that he wants to direct an adaptation of Stephen King's Pet Sematary, but he'll be directing IT 2 first, which should be officially announced after IT makes a killing at the box office this weekend. Dwayne Johnson has a ton of movies on his plate at the moment. He is shooting Skyscraper right now. Then he moves onto Disney's Jungle Cruise, which will shoot roughly at the same time as IT 2. Then, well, you see where this is headed. The two could definitely team up sometime in 2019 to shoot Black Adam.

Muschietti is currently in early development on a Dracula prequel for Paramount Pictures. It is not tied to Universal's Dark Universe movies in any way. But there is no clear indication of when that movie will be hitting theaters.

We know Shazam is the next DC movie to shoot after Aquaman. But that movie is being directed by David Sandberg, who gave the world the nail-biting thriller Lights Out. And Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is confirmed to have been cut out of the movie. Hmm. All things to ponder. Here is the rest of the Rock's social media review of his future director's IT

"I saw this movie two months ago and it instantly became one of my all time favorites. Easily TOP 10 all time. Not only does it redefine the horror genre, but it's so layered, smart and brilliantly scary. Congrats to the awesome young cast aka The Losers Club for killing their performances. To Bill Skarsgard for delivering an iconic performance as Pennywise. And to the entire crew and my good buds at Warner Bros/New Line. And most of all congrats to director, Andy Muschietti for making such a defining film. You knocked it outta the f*cking park! As a huge fan of the horror genre, this one's special. Have you fully recovered @simonegjohnson?"

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has a lot of praise for the director of IT. This isn't coming out of left field. There is definitely more to this than meets the eye. There were plenty of buzz worthy movies in the past four months, and The Rock didn't review any of them. So we'll have to wait and see how this all turns out.