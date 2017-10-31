New Line Cinema's long-awaited Black Adam movie is finally moving forward, with the studio bringing on writer Adam Sztykiel (Undateable) to pen the script. Dwayne Johnson is starring as Black Adam and producing with his Seven Bucks Productions company Hiram Garcia and Flynn Picture Company's Beau Flynn. There is no director attached at this time, but with a writer finally on board, this long-gestating project is finally happening.

Dwayne Johnson has been attached to play Black Adam since July 2014, when he was still slated to appear in New Line's Shazam! After plenty of rumors surfaced, it was confirmed earlier this year that Shazam and Black Adam are two movies, instead of Black Adam merely playing the villain in the Shazam! movie. There are still no story details at this time, and it remains to be seen if there are any elements in the earlier Shazam! scripts when Black Adam was part of the story, that will still be used for this new script by Adam Sztykiel, or if he will completely start over from scratch.

Dwayne Johnson also helped ease fans' minds in April by reiterating that both the Shazam! and Black Adam movies are still happening, and that they'll both help shape the DCEU as we know it. He added that the team at DC Films, lead by Geoff Johns, is putting a world together where both characters can have their separate movies, for now, while introducing a world that will allow them to meet and do battle at some point. When that may happen is anybody's guess, but Dwayne Johnson has also been teasing a big surprise regarding Black Adam over the past few months, hinting that we could get an introduction to this character sooner than we thought.

The actor confirmed in a May interview that Black Adam will fight Superman (Henry Cavill) at some point, which was teased last Christmas with an Instagram photo of the two actors sharing some drinks. Whether this fight happens in the actual Black Adam movie, or the rumored Man of Steel 2, or possibly even the Justice League sequel, remains to be seen, but Dwayne Johnson seems intent on making this fight happen between two of the most powerful characters in the DC Comics universe.

This news comes just a few days after New Line Cinema revealed that Zachary Levi is playing Shazam for director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation). Production is being eyed to start in Canada early next year, and it's possible that, if Adam Sztykiel can put a script together quickly, and New Line can find a director soon, that filming on Black Adam will also start at some point next year, after Shazam! wraps.

The news comes to us from The Tracking Board today. Adam Sztykiel is best known for creating the NBC comedy series Undateable, but he has also written a number of feature films as well, such as the Made of Honor, Due Date, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip and this year's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. He also wrote the comedy sequel We're The Millers 2 for New Line.