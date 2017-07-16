Last week, Marvel debuted new Black Panther photos in Entertainment Weekly, which gave us a better look at the title character and those around him in the unique nation of Wakanda. The site also spoke with star Chadwick Boseman, who teased how politics in Wakanda may not be too different than American politics, in certain respects. Here's what the actor had to say.

"Generally, there is unrest because there's no leader on the throne. We're dealing with a similar thing right now in this country. Just because a person was elected doesn't mean everybody agrees with the things he's going to do. Having to make the first decisions, what do you do first? What do you choose to do that's going to get everybody on your side? It's a political drama essentially. Yeah, he's not Donald Trump! It's funny watching the campaign because we were working on this before the campaign started, in terms of the prep. Watching how that ended, watching Obama leave office, and watching Trump take over. There are definite parallels there that you pull from."

Chadwick Boseman also offered more on Ulysses Klaue in his interview with Entertainment Weekly, calling him the "Osama bin Laden" of this movie, adding that he's a threat because he knows so much about Wakanda's secrets. The actor also confirmed that this movie takes place not too long after Captain America: Civil War, and he is still mourning the loss of his father T'chaka (John Kani). The actor revealed that T'challa turns to his mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) after his father passed away.

"She is one of the advisors that he would look to. He has to look to her for some of the answers of what his father might want or might do. She may not be exactly right all the time, but she definitely has insights. The one thing I will say about all the female characters in this movie is that they are very strong. It's a very matriarchal society. She is the queen mother. And she's that for not just him, but for everybody. She's has her hands in everything, even his love life. "

When asked specifically about his character's love live, Chadwick Boseman said there is "no engagement happening," teasing that his character is very "James Bond-like." We have known for some time that T'challa has been in a romantic relationship with Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), but she is travelling a lot with her undercover work with the Dora Milaje, where she protects the country's secrets. He wouldn't confirm any sort of "love triangle," with the actor mentioning a character from the comics known as Monica Lynne, although she hasn't been announced for the movie.

Many were expecting there to be a Black Panther presence at the D23 Expo this weekend, but that didn't happen. It's possible that Marvel is saving its Black Panther surprises for its 90-minute Hall H panel, which runs from 5:30 PM to 7 PM Saturday, July 21. Its possible that a new trailer could arrive at that panel, although since the first trailer just debuted last month, that may not happen. It's also possible that a sizzle reel may surface, but we won't know for sure until next Saturday. In the meantime, take a look at Chadwick Boseman talking about Black Panther, Marvel fans and more in an interview from D23.