As many expected, the highly-anticipated Black Panther was one of the movies Marvel Studios showcased during their Hall H panel at Comic-Con 2017, where the director, Ryan Coogler, also showered some praise on the studio itself. During a new interview after the panel, the Fruitvale Station and Creed filmmaker revealed that he was given quite a bit of creative freedom by Marvel Studios. Here's what the director had to say below, when asked about how much creative freedom he was given.

"To be honest with you, man, I am still everyday surprised by how brave Marvel is in terms of telling stories and the things that we are doing in this film. I can't wait to share with the world. But absolutely! Incredible creative freedom, man! And I think that what's great with working with this studio specifically is that the communication, you constantly feel like you are in it together. You constantly feel like we are trying to make the same movie and trying to make the best version of that movie. So that's been my experience, but I've had a lot of creative freedom."

Director Ryan Coogler offered this high praise of Marvel Studios during an interview with Screen Rant following the Marvel Studios Comic-Con panel. While Marvel did release a Black Panther poster after the panel, they still haven't unveiled the footage shown to fans in Hall H, which was set to the Kendrick Lamar song "Loyalty." The footage featured T'challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) at a nightclub, when a fight breaks out with Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) after he exchanges vibranium for some diamonds with Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).

After the events of Marvel's Captain America: Civil War, King T'Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country's new leader. However, T'Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.

Given the positive response to the Comic-Con footage, and the first Black Panther trailer, this Marvel adventure is certainly shaping up to be yet another massive hit for the studio. Marvel has set a February 16, 2018 release date, and while February isn't often a month associated with box office blockbusters, last year's Deadpool and its record-breaking $132.4 million debut proves that anything is possible, and with Black Panther also opening in the midst of the annual Black History Month, that could bolster its box office performance as well. There have also been reports that Black Panther features the first ever gay characters to be featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although that has yet to be confirmed at this point. This movie could break new ground for Marvel in many different ways, although it remains to be seen how fans will respond to the movie.