Production started on Black Panther in Atlanta last week, with Marvel releasing the official synopsis and full cast list. There was one surprising detail in that announcement. Along with filming in Atlanta, which had long since been confirmed, the official Marvel PR revealed that shooting will also take place in South Korea, which had many fans scratching their heads as to why, since the story is believed to be largely set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda. Today we have new details about the South Korean shoot, which will take place in the port city of Busan, and will involve a massive car chase scene.

Variety reports that this shoot will utilize a number of Busan landmarks such as the Gwangalli beach, Gwangan Bridge, and the Jagalchi fish market near Nampodong. A representative for Mr. Romance Fiml, the local production service company for Black Panther, spoke to Variety, revealing some new details about this shoot. While it isn't known when the shoot will take place, it seems clear this will be an action-packed car chase scene.

"The shoot, which will involve some 150 cars and more than 700 people, is a car chase scene with the protagonist and the villain. It will also involve helicopter(s) and guns (firing blanks) and may cause noise as well as traffic restrictions."

While this brief statement doesn't reveal any of the characters involve in this scene, it seems likely that the "villain" in question is Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger and Chadwick Boseman's T'challa/Black Panther as the "protagonist." While it isn't specified why the South Korean city of Busan was chosen for this scene, or how it fits into the story, the Busan Film Commisssion issued a brief statement about how Busan came to be involved in Black Panther. Here's what the commission had to say in a brief statement.

"Last November, the city invited Darrin Prescott, the film's second unit director, to pitch Busan as the film's potential shooting location."

The Black Panther cast includes Chadwick Boseman as T'challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Daniel Kaluuya as W'kabi, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Forest Whitaker as Zuri and Andy Serkis, reprising his role from Avengers: Age of Ultron as Ulysses Klaue. The supporting cast includes Letitia Wright as Serita, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Sterling K. Brown as N'Jobu and John Kani as T'chaka. Ryan Coogler directs Marvel Studios' Black Panther from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story). The film opens in U.S. theaters on February 16, 2018.