It appears Ulysses Klaue has a new occupation in Black Panther. He'll be riding around London in the back of an Ambulance, posing as an EMT. Or perhaps, he actually is an emergency medical technician in this upcoming Marvel Phase 3 adventure. It's hard to tell from the new photos snapped by locals near the set.

It was confirmed just a few weeks ago that Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Ulysses Klaue in Black Panther, which has long been suspected. The character was first introduced to the MCU in Avengers: Age of Ultron. These latest set photos, which arrive from various users on Twitter, show us Andy Serkis in his colorful lime and teal EMT uniform. There are other photos online that show him hanging out the back of a London ambulance.

Black Panther is currently shooting in Atlanta back-to-back with Marvel Phase 3 sequel Avengers: Infinity War, which will also include many of the stars of Black Panther, though Serkis has not been outright confirmed for that third Avengers movie. Ryan Coogler is directing Black Panther, which will be in theaters just in time for Black History month, February 2018.

Andy Serkis is confirmed to be reprising his role as Klaue, who is an international smuggler and arms dealer. His role in Black Panther has not been disclosed yet, but we know that he has ties to Wakanda, where he's harvested Vibranium, the metal that makes up Captain America's shield and other cool items in the Marvel universe.

Some of the photos show Klaue with a blue-gloved hand. Many suspect that he's gotten himself a new hand, or this will be a CG sonic force weapon to be added in post later. You may remember, Ulysses got his hand unceremoniously sliced off by big bad robot Ultron.

Though he's not seen in these photos, one of the photographers responsible for these leaked paparazzi style images confirmed that Michael B. Jordon, who is playing a villain, was spotted on set filming this scene. Jordon is playing Erik Killmonger, and its suspected that he will be teaming up with Klaue.

Black Panther follows T'Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T'Challa's mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.