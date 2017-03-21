Last month, just as production started in Atlanta on Marvel's Black Panther, a new report revealed that the Marvel superhero adventure will also shoot a high-octane car chase scene in Busan, South Korea. While it wasn't revealed when exactly this shoot was taking place, the report revealed that the shoot would utilize Busan landmarks such as the Gwangalli beach, Gwangan Bridge, and the Jagalchi fish market near Nampodong. Today we have the first videos and photos from this South Korean shoot near Gwangan Beach, which shows Black Panther hanging onto the roof of a Lexus LC as it speeds down the street.

These videos surfaced on a number of different Instagram accounts based in South Korea, and as we could see in one of the videos, there was quite a sizable crowd on hand to watch this scene unfold. It isn't ultimately clear if Chadwick Boseman himself is in fact on top of this car, or if it's a stunt double wearing the full Black Panther costume. Still, these videos and photos do certainly hint that this scene will live up to the hype, as promised in the initial report.

Last month, a representative for Mr. Romance Fiml, the local production service company for Black Panther, revealed that the sequence in question will include 150 cars and more than 700 people. The car chase sequence is said to involve both the protagonist and villain, and while we can see Black Panther is on the hood of this car, it remains unclear who is driving said car. It's possible that this car may belong to the villainous Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan, but that hasn't been confirmed. This scene will also reportedly include helicopters and guns firing blanks.

Black Panther follows T'Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T'Challa's mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk. Ryan Coogler (Creed, Fruitvale Station) directs Marvel Studios' Black Panther from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story). The film, which opens in U.S. theaters on February 16, 2018, will be shot in Atlanta and South Korea.

The cast for Marvel's Black Panther is lead by Chadwick Boseman, with Michael B. Jordan, Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya also starring with Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis. Additional cast members include Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Sterling K. Brown and John Kani. Take a look at the latest set videos and photos as Black Panther continues production in South Korea.

