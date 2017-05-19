Marvel, as with most of their movie projects, is keeping pretty tight-lipped on the details about Black Panther, which comes out on February 16, 2018. But as the movie approaches, some new details will slowly but surely make their way to the surface. Such is the case today, as a brand new plot synopsis for Creed director Ryan Coogler's upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made its way online. And it is surprisingly revealing, all things considered.

The new synopsis for Black Panther, which comes courtesy of the magazine Licensing Global, reveals quite a bit about the movie in terms of story. At least a whole lot more than the first synopsis that was released by Marvel Studios a while back did. Here's the new synopsis for Black Panther.

"After the events of Marvel's Captain America: Civil War, King T'Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country's new leader. However, T'Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakandan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war."

When compared to the first synopsis for Black Panther, which was fairly bland, this actually gives us a really good sense of what the story will be in the movie. T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is going to have to assume his new role as king. We are going to get to see the technologically advanced country of Wakanda, which will be, no doubt, pretty awesome. We also see here that not one, but two different foes are going to try and threaten Wakanda. We know that one of those threats will be Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger. The other, most likely candidate, is Andy Serkis' Ulysses Klaw, who he played in Avengers: Age of Ultron. This also gives us a better sense of how Martin Freeman's Everett K. Ross will fit into the story.

Save for what we learn from this new synopsis, we also know that Black Panther will be breaking a lot of new ground. Not only will it be the first big-budget superhero movie to feature a black protagonist, but most of the central cast is going to be African American. Not only that, but the assembled cast is truly stacked with talent. In addition to Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther cast also includes Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong'O and Danai Gurira, just to name a few. It also looks like Black Panther is poised to be the first Marvel movie to feature lesbian characters, which is a big deal.

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther was one of the most praised aspects of Captain America: Civil War, so getting to see what he can do with his own movie is very much something to look forward to. As for when we can expect to see some footage from the movie? Expect to see the first Black Panther trailer this summer, possibly attached to Spider-Man: Homecoming, so be on the lookout for that.